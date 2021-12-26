Top 10 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram as of 2021

K-pop stars achieved another unfathomable success in 2021. Some returned to acting, some made history, some debuted as solos or actors and some opened personal Instagram accounts. The sheer power of an idol can be easily seen by the number of followers one has on Instagram.

While South Korean fan platforms such as Vlive, Daum Fancafe, Weverse, and Universe also showcase the numbers, what makes Instagram attractive is its worldwide accessibility. Here's a look at some of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram as of 2021.

BTS and BLACKPINK members dominate the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram list

10) BTS’ Jin - 24.3 million

BTS chose to open their personal Instagram account and a flood of followers arrived. The oldest BTS member, Jin, currently sits at a whopping 24.3 million followers. Jin recently released a trot song expressing his love for fishing titled Super Tuna, which took the internet by storm.

9) BTS’ Jimin - 25.5 million

Another BTS member to rank in the top 10 is the Filter singer, Jimin. The graceful idol has accumulated 25.5 million followers on Instagram with only six posts. After two weeks of silence, fans trended “He Came Home” after Jimin uploaded a photo to his account.

8) ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo - 25.6 million

Among the rare few K-pop idols who are not a part of BTS or BLACKPINK but remain in the most followers idols’ list is ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. He is both an idol and an actor, having dabbled in romcoms such as True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and others.

7) BTS’ Jungkook - 26.4 million

The Golden Maknae, BTS’ Jungkook, has surpassed double digits and sits at 26.4 million followers. The all-rounder My Time singer has everyone swooning over him for almost everything he does.

6) GOT7’s Jackson Wang - 26.5 million

The only other non-BTS and non-BLACKPINK member on the list is GOT7’s Jackson Wang. The Hong Kong rapper’s popularity spreads wide - China, South Korea, Thailand or USA, Jackson has been making his name a brand success even before leaving JYP Entertainment.

5) BTS’ V - 27.9 million

With the largest number of Instagram followers among K-pop group BTS, V, aka Kim Taehyung, ranks fourth in the top 10 list. With his first-ever post on December 6, 2021, in just 20 days, the idol is close to getting 30 million followers already.

4) BLACKPINK’s Rosé - 52.9 million

Tiffany’s global ambassador and BLACKPINK’s vocalist, Rosé, currently has 52.9 million followers on Instagram. It doesn’t feel anything short of an accomplishment since the idol’s solo debut broke multiple records too.

3) BLACKPINK’s Jisoo - 53.1 million

Jisoo’s acting debut might have been a struggle under controversy, but her K-pop status has made her the third-most followed K-pop idol in 2021. The singer and actress has amassed 53.1 million followers.

2) BLACKPINK’s Jennie - 59.6 million

The Solo singer is both loved and hated by many. BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the second most followed K-pop idol on Instagram this year with nearly 60 million Instagram followers.

1) BLACKPINK’s Lisa - 70.5 million

Also Read Article Continues below

Taking the throne is BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the Thai rapper who shook the world of TikTok with her solo debut song, Money. K-pop’s most-followed Instagram account is Lisa’s, which currently sits at a whopping 70.5 million followers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. How many of the above accounts do you follow? Less than five More than five 0 votes so far