Who is PANTHEPACK? Meet Jackson Wang's hip-hop supergroup

PANTHEPACK, Jackson Wang's hip-hop supergroup, is here to change things up in the K-pop music industry. Wang has been active as a GOT7 member since 2014. During his time as a K-pop idol, he founded his own label company, Team Wang, and a fashion company.

News about the mysterious PANTHEPACK had been doing rounds for quite a while. All everyone knew was that it was represented by Team Wang. The team is out in the open and in action now.

They released their first official music video titled BUZZ today, on 9 September 2021, and fans can already see the difference they bring with their own unique genre-bending music.

Who are the members in Jackson Wang's PANTHEPACK?

The quartet PANTHEPACK was first announced back in April 2021 with their first song titled DNA. There was no member introduction, no information, nothing.

After months of speculation and a cloud of mystery, Team Wang then introduced the members last month and it's nothing less than a supergroup.

PANTHEPACK members include Wang, singer-songwriter Karencici, rapper-producer J.Sheon and rapper ICE. They are some of the finest Chinese artists in the contemporary music space.

This Chinese hip-hop supergroup made their mark on the industry with their first two songs, DNA and Transmit. These showcased a masterpiece combination of their diverse culture, strengths and talent, all the while highlighting China's modern music culture too.

Karencici

She's a Chinese-American solo artist who debuted in 2016. She has now made a popular name for herself with her incredible singing-songwriting skills. She has penned lyrics for some of the top Chinese artists, such as Jolin Tsai, Yoga Lin and more. Karencici also won the Best R&B Single award at the 10th Golden Music Creation Awards in 2019 and was even nominated for Best New Artist at the 30th Golden Melody Awards.

J.Sheon

Winner of the Billboard Radio China Top New Artist Awards 2017, J.Sheon is a Taiwanese rapper, singer and producer. The 35-year-old producer lived in New York for nine years and gained experience there. Hence, his music productions always end up standing out. He has carved his own niche of mixing C-pop with Western urban music. He was even nominated for Best Male Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards in 2020.

ICE

ICE, also known as Changqing Yang, dazzled everyone with his rapping skills on The Rap of China Season 2. Although he finished third in the overall competition, he gained a reputable name in the music industry. He went on to win the Asian Music Festival Annual Popularity Rapper Award in 2018 and even worked with Wang on a song titled Red.

Jackson Wang

The fourth member of the group is the founder and CEO of Team Wang, Jackson Wang himself. The Hong Kong rapper shot to fame with GOT7, and side-by-side managed his own company and production. He is currently active as a member of GOT7, a solo artist, an entrepreneur and a television host.

PANTHEPACK dropped their first music video today and it's all a type of funky, full of swag with a hint of humor. The team's representative symbol is Panda, which Wang takes up a notch by donning a Panda hairstyle

With its distinct style, electrifying music and fast-paced Chinese rap mixed with English, PANTHEPACK offers a unique twist to the music scene. In an interview with Bandwagon Asia, Wang gave a gist of what PANTHEPACK is like. He said,

"The thing about the PANTHEPACK is that we all have our individual flavor. Let's say we're this meal, I'm the steak, J.Sheon's the mash potatoes, Karencici's like the veggies, and ICE's like sauce."

He even shared that "the whole idea of the group is that we're just four pandas who want to make a change in music."

Now with BUZZ out, it looks like PANTHEPACK is already on its way to do so. Check out the music video below:

Also Read

Edited by Sabine Algur