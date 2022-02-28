BLACKPINK’s Rosé delays schedules after testing COVID positive

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially canceled her overseas activities after being diagnosed with COVID. In the early morning of February 28 KST, Dazed Korea released the latest pictorial for the idol.

Hours later, YG Entertainment announced that the member had tested positive for the virus ahead of going overseas for her scheduled activities.

The announcement stated that other members, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, tested negative. As a result of the test, Rosé had canceled her activities for the time being. The idol is the latest among the wave of K-pop idols diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

“Get well soon”: Fans send support to BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the idol gets diagnosed with COVID

February 28 gave the BLACKPINK fandom new things to rave over, such as her latest Dazed Korea pictorial, which was touted as one of her best photoshoots. In some photos, Rosé showcased a new style - permed hair - and retro outfits. Fans even commented that she looked similar to the iconic American actress, Marilyn Monroe.

However, the thrill was short-lived as news about her contracting COVID was announced.

The agency stated that Rosé’s PCR test results came positive before flying overseas for her activities, reported Star Today. It added that the idol is experiencing no “special symptoms” and that all BLACKPINK members have completed their vaccinations.

The agency stated:

“BLACKPINK's Rosé, ahead of her departure on February 28, tested positive in the PCR test for COVID-19, so some of her scheduled overseas schedules were canceled. The other three members (Jisoo, Jenny, and Lisa) tested negative, and all of them, including the confirmed Rosé, are currently showing no special symptoms.”

The statement ended with the agency assuring fans that they will prioritize the idols’ and staff’s health and asking for support for Rosé’s rapid recovery.

Other idols who tested positive for COVID today are Apink’s Eunji and Hayoung and LOONA’s HaSeul, YeoJin and Vivi. LOONA will also sit out Mnet Queendom 2’s filming for this week.

In yet another whirlwind of BLACKPINK news, Shinhan Investment Researcher Jin-hae predicted that the group will make a comeback “after this summer,” reported Business Post Korea.

It added that the comeback was delayed to have the group release work parallel to a world tour. The prediction report also listed a comeback activity for BIGBANG and iKON.

Meanwhile, the Lovesick Girls group members continue with their solo activities. Jisoo was spotted at the Incheon International Airport heading to France for Paris Fashion Week on the morning of February 28 KST.

Edited by Saman