Loren and BLACKPINK's Rose star on Dazed Korea's 2022 March issue cover

BLACKPINK’s Rose and K-pop artist Loren featured as the cover stars of Dazed Korea's March 2022 issue. The two musicians have created quite the buzz on the internet with their stunning visuals and fans can’t get enough of it.

Dazed Korea is one of the most influential fashion and culture magazines in the world. It continues to champion radical fashion and youth culture, defining the ever-changing world of fashion with a vanguard of next-generation writers, stylists and influencers.

Fans react to Loren and BLACKPINK's Rose cover images

On February 21, 2022, Dazed Korea took to its official Instagram handle and updated netizens about its March 2022 issue. The magazine chose Rose and Loren as the cover stars for its latest issue.

Both artists were styled in equally chic outfits and flaunted their charming visuals as they gazed into the camera.

Dazed Korea’s March issue has a total of eight covers divided equally between Rose and Loren. Styled in Saint Laurent’s fresh collection, the musicians exuded elegance.

BLACKPINK's Rose is no stranger to starring as the face of multiple fashion magazines. Despite being on an extended hiatus, the K-pop idol has been busy featuring in various advertisements and luxury brand campaigns.

In one of the two black-and-white pictorials, Rose stunned fans with her wavy hair covering part of her face, projecting a beguiling and mysterious aura to the observer. In all her pictures, the K-pop idol was clad in various black-and-white outfits.

Loren starred alongside BLACKPINK's Rose on the cover of Dazed Magazine’s March issue. He is a solo singer, DJ and producer under YG Entertainment's sub-label, THEBLACKLABEL.

Although he has not entered the fashion world professionally, his appearance was well-received by netizens. Styled in staggering Saint Laurent outfits, the singer displayed his bewitching get-up.

Fans took to social media to compliment BLACKPINK's Rose and Loren for their alluring looks. They were also delighted to see the idols together as the two are good friends.

BLACKPINK Rose x Loren song covers

For her 25th birthday, Rose surprised fans with a special gift. The K-pop idol uploaded three riveting live studio covers with Loren, who strummed his acoustic guitar, on her official YouTube channel.

The two musicians covered songs from world-famous bands Coldplay, Neck Deep, and Oasis. Rose held the mic in one hand and her phone in the other to read the lyrics while Loren skillfully played his guitar to deliver an outstanding performance.

