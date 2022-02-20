BLACKPINK's Rose models for Homeplus

From high-end luxury brands to fun advertisements with discounted retail stores, BLACKPINK’s Rose has done it all. The K-pop idol was recently selected as the model for Homeplus’s 25th-anniversary campaign.

Netizens were stunned upon the release of the campaign video and complimented Rose for her amazing visuals. Since then, fans haven't been able to get enough of the K-pop idol as she made the video look like a luxury brand's advertisement.

Fans react to BLACKPINK Rose's Homeplus commercial

On February 17, 2022, Rose updated fans about featuring in a new campaign advertisement. The idol took to her official Instagram account to post a video and picture of her new ad.

Rose modeled for Homeplus's 25th-anniversary campaign video. Homeplus is one of South Korea's largest discount retail stores. It celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 and decided to run a special campaign in 2022. The store focuses on the theme, “Fresh thoughts at the age of 25," which is centered around the number 25.

For its commercial, the store chose two of the world's most-famous 25-year-old celebrities, BLACKPINK’s Rose and actor Yeo Jin-goo.

Through a clever campaign, Homeplus aims to continue its 25 years of online and offline distribution. It aims to imprint itself as the world’s largest supermarket chain that is cherished by millions of customers by adding new ideas and trends in a rapidly changing world.

Jo Do-yeon, the head of the company's Brand Division, said:

"Yeo Jin-goo and Rosé suit our image of pursuing freshness and leading the trend, so they were selected as models."

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the company’s foundation, we will strengthen the power of our brand by providing the customers a 'fresh experience' from the perspective of 25-year-old people."

With fancy music and classic black and white footage, BLACKPINK's Rose set the vibe for her part in the commercial. As soon as the video dropped, the K-pop idol’s mesmerizing voice and stunning visuals garnered the attention of netizens.

Fans took to Twitter and stated that her majestic vibe surely added to the campaign. They said that the shift was purposeful and Rose’s brand power elevated the image of Homeplus, somewhat giving it a luxurious feel.

Queensé🌹 @BPRosiePosie11



#ROSÉ @pannchoa Love this ad! So elegant and Rosé is so gorgeous as always #로제 블랙핑크 로제 @pannchoa Love this ad! So elegant and Rosé is so gorgeous as always ❤️#ROSÉ #로제 블랙핑크 로제

keryn @wanderlustkeryn @allkpop Exactly on point! It looks like a high end, luxurious brand! I’m so happy for Rosé @allkpop Exactly on point! It looks like a high end, luxurious brand! I’m so happy for Rosé 💜

Latest updates on BLACKPINK's Rose

On February 11, 2022, Rose shared a series of riveting live studio covers of three world-famous bands, Coldplay, Neck Deep, and Oasis, on her official YouTube channel. The singer gave fans this special gift on her 25th birthday (by international reckoning) to listen and enjoy.

As soon as the covers were released, pop band Neck Deep took to its official Twitter account to retweet Rose's cover and wished the idol on her birthday.

Rock band Coldplay also uploaded a story about the K-pop idol's cover to its official Instagram account and complimented Rose for her singing skills.

With this, Rose has certainly proven that there's no limit to what she can accomplish. Despite being on an extended hiatus, BLACKPINK members continue to make headlines for smashing records and achievements.

Edited by R. Elahi