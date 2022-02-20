February K-pop girl group member brand reputation rankings: Girls' Generation Taeyeon reigns over the chart

The Korean Business Research Institute (KBRI) revealed the list of February 2022 brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is ranked #1 on the list.

These rankings were determined through an in-depth analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members. They also use massive amounts of data to compile statistically correct rankings. KBRI calculated the February girl group members brand reputation rankings from January 20, 2022, to February 19, 2022.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon ranks #1 on the brand reputation list

On February 20, 2022, the Korean Business Research Institute updated netizens on the brand reputation rankings of various Korean pop girl groups and their members in the music industry.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon topped the list with a brand reputation index of 4,312,767, marking a 39.27% increase in her score since January 2022.

The K-pop star's name surfaced as a keyword for numerous searches online typed by millions of netizens. High-ranking phrases such as "INVU," "I ENVY YOU," and "musical" popped up as part of these searches. Furthermore, Taeyeon's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 75.92% positive reactions.

Falling short of just 177.3k index points, BLACKPINK's Jennie created ripples by ranking #2 with 4,135,399, marking a 21.72% rise in her score since January. Jennie has been busy modeling and featuring as the face of several luxury brands and more.

WJSN's Bona ranked #3 after seeing an impressive 431.06% increase in her brand reputation index since January 2022. Her total score for the month came out to 3,201,127.

BLACKPINK's Lisa ranked #4 with a brand reputation index of 3,110,501, and aespa's Winter rounded out the top five for February 2022 with a total index of 3,077,080.

The following list contains the names of the various K-pop girl groups and their members who have ranked on the list:

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

WJSN's Bona

BLACKPINK's Lisa

aespa's Winter

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

aespa's Karina

Apink's Son Naeun

Red Velvet's Joy

Girls' Generation's YoonA

Red Velvet's Irene

Red Velvet's Seulgi

Girls' Generation's Seohyun

Apink's Jung Eun Ji

BLACKPINK's Rosé

Red Velvet's Wendy

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon

Girl's Day's Yura

Girls' Generation's Sunny

aespa's Giselle

TWICE's Mina

Oh My Girl's Arin

TWICE's Nayeon

MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Oh My Girl's YooA

Apink's Chorong

Girl’s Day's Hyeri

MAMAMOO's Wheein

MOMOLAND's JooE

Latest updates on Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

The singer set a personal record with her latest full-length album, INVU. On February 19, 2022, the musician’s highly-anticipated album sold around 30,000 copies on its sixth day on Haneto.

The album sold over 84,000 copies on the first day of its release and has maintained its sales, racking up over 30,000 copies on its sixth day. The title track INVU is a pop song with groovy beats and dysphoric lyrics.

