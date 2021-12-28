Top 5 most-viewed K-Pop girl group music videos of 2021 

K-Pop is known for its over-the-top production, especially in relation to artists' music videos. The budget for each video can cost companies hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While some groups can get a decent amount of views on streaming platforms like YouTube, there are those that can garner more than 100 million views for their music videos. H

5 most viewed K-Pop girl group music videos

There are over a 100 K-Pop Girls Group, each divided into 4 Generations. The First Generation (1997-2002) consists of top bands - S.E.S. , Baby Vox and Fin.K.L. The Second Generation (2007-2011) consists of - Brown Eyed Girls, Girls' Generation, 2NE1, T-ara, After School, Girl's Day and many more.

The Third Generation (2012- 17) consists of girl groups: AOA, Mamamoo, Red Velvet, Blackpink, Twice and the like. The Fourth and final generation (2018-present) consists of: (G)I-dle, ITZY, STAYC, Aespa, Iz*One, and more.

5) HWAA by (G)I-DLE

With its release on January 11, 2021 (G)I-DLE's music video currently has 86.73 million views and 1.48 million likes on Youtube. The group wanted to include 'Winter', 'Fire' and 'Flower' in the word 'Hwaa' to contain the meaning of overcoming the wounds of separation and in full bloom.

4) After school by Weeekly

Scoring 107.5 million views and 2.15 million likes, this girl group certainly showed fans how to kick back, relax and have fun.

3) Next Level by aespa

aespa released Next Level on May 17, this music video presently has 172.0 million views and 2.98 million likes. The lyrics of the track are about setting out on a journey to find a place called Kwangya to search the Black Mamba which is causing havoc and interrupting the connection between aespa and the ae (aespa's avatars) and causing chaos in the world.

2) Mafia in the morning by ITZY

Having 175.1 million views and 3.75 million likes on YouTube, the song is about secretly stealing someone's heart. The track name is similar to a popular party game Mafia and a metaphor for aiming to be caught in a relationship.

1) Alcohol-Free by TWICE

TWICE dominated YouTube's most-viewed K-Pop girl band's music video with presently 187.2 million views and 3.90 million likes. The concept of video suggest the feeling you get when you are with your significant other, feeling all mush and light-headed when that person is around you.

Other K-Pop girl groups brought various music video concepts to the forefront which even attracted new viewers to the genre. The popularity of K-Pop is on the rise and will continue to grow each day with such talented musicians.

