5 new K-pop girl groups in 2021

The incoming wave of new talent in the K-pop industry can be hard to keep up with. Female K-Pop groups have been a rage over the past few years, with new bands emerging every now and then.

Here's a list featuring some of the latest female K-pop groups that debuted this year.

Note: The list is not a ranking and reflects the views of the writer.

Which is the best rookie K-pop girl group of 2021?

1) Purple Kiss

Purple Kiss debuted on March 15, 2021, with their EP 'Into Violet'. They are a seven-member K-pop group under RBW, a label that also manages Mamamoo.

Prior to their debut, the group released several pre-release singles. They were referred to as '365 Practice'. Most recently, Purple Kiss returned with their new EP 'Hide & Seek' and lead single 'Zombie', on September 8, 2021.

2) Pixy

Pixy is a six-member K-pop girl group under Allart Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment. They debuted with their single 'Wings' on February 24, 2021.

Several members of the group have previously experienced the idol life. One member had participated in the idol survival show Mix Nine, while several others were a part of other girl groups prior to their debut as a Pixy member.

3) Tri.be

Tri.Be or Triangle Being is a girl group under TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. They currently consist of seven members and debuted on February 17, 2021 with their song 'Doom Doom Ta'.

Many members of Tri.Be were previously a part of Banana Culture, another idol agency that previously hosted groups like EXID and C-Clown. In fact, their debut lead single was produced with the help of EXID's LE.

4) Hot Issue

The seven-member K-pop girl group, Hot Issue, debuted on April 28, 2021 with their EP 'Issue Maker'. They are currently signed to S2 Entertainment.

The name 'Hot Issue' refers to the words Honest, Outstanding, and Terrific. Several members of the group have either had experience in the entertainment industry as an actress or as a member of a now-disbanded idol group.

5) Lightsum

Lightsum is currently an eight-member K-pop girl group under Cube Entertainment, home to groups like Pentagon, CLC, (G)I-DLE, and BtoB. Their debut album, 'Vanilla' was released on June 10, 2021.

Also Read

The name Lightsum supposedly signifies positive energy, with the name being derived from the words 'light' and 'sum'. Several members of the group have participated in acting and several idol survival shows, including Produce 48 and The Unit.

Edited by R. Elahi