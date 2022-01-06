BLACKPINK Lisa's LALISA cracks record as the most-streamed solo album in Spotify's history

BLACKPINK's Lisa is the group's latest member to release her first single album, LALISA. The idol's album debuted on September 10, 2021, and the response has been phenomenal. The artist has given listeners something different and unique to listen to. The members keep grabbing every possible opportunity and set new records.

This time, group member Lisa has set a smashing record on Spotify's solo album list. With over 464 million streams, LALISA has become the most-streamed album by a K-pop solo artist. This position was earlier held by Agust D's D-2.

BLACKPINK Lisa reaching for the stars

BLACKPINK Lisa’s album comprises of two songs: LALISA and MONEY. According to YG Entertainment, MONEY has hit 300 million streams on Spotify. The track reached this milestone within 112 days of its release.

The title song, LALISA, topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 72 countries. It also topped the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for two consecutive weeks. LALISA and MONEY ranked 84 and 93 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, entering the main singles chart in the global pop market.

Masterminds behind the creation of LALISA

Teddy, Bekuh Boom, and 24 composed LALISA's title track, while 24 arranged it. Boom, Vince, and R.Tee composed the track MONEY and 24 arranged it as well.

Depending on what version fans bought the album, LALISA came with either two or four songs. The CD edition featured all four. The lead single and title track were the most popular, with B-track MONEY also doing well on its own. Thus, powering the success of the single album. The instrumental versions of both tracks were also present.

Lisa has set the bar high and has left a blazing trail for future K-pop idols to follow. She has broken the barriers of US radio as Spotify crowned her work as the most-streamed solo artist album.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, BLACKPINK idol Lisa is ranked number one on TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021. The list also includes her groupmates and other female K-pop artists.

Edited by R. Elahi