Girls' Generation member Taeyeon sets personal record with her latest album INVU

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon is back with another hit. The K-pop idol recently released her third solo full-length album and has already seen success within a week of its release.

Taeyeon has participated as a member of various subunits like Girls' Generation-TTS, which debuted in 2012 with the song Twinkle, and Girls' Generation-Oh!GG in 2018 with Lil' Touch. She is also an active member of GOT The Beat, a new supergroup of seven singers under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon set a personal record with her latest full-length album INVU. On February 19, 2022, the singer’s much-anticipated album sold around 30,000 copies on its sixth day on Haneto.

The album sold over 84,000 copies on the first day of its release and has maintained its sales, racking up over 30,000 copies on its sixth day. INVU still has one day left before the first week of tracking sales on Haneto ends.

The latest album features 13 songs, including the title track of the same name. It is a synth pop track with a groovy beat and melancholic lyrics. The song expresses one’s feeling after seeing how differently their partner is in comparison to them, who does not give up and loves them despite the hurdles in their relationship.

Soon after its release, INVU topped iTunes charts in 21 countries including Canada, Japan, Sweden, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It has also received the status of a Platinum Album, given to albums which surpass 1 million yuan or $157,400 in sales, on China’s digital album sales chart QQ Music.

According to media reports, Taeyeon also plans on uploading a dance performance video of the track INVU on the YouTube channel Studio Choom soon.

Taeyeon is set to appear as the host on Mnet’s survival show Queendom 2 in March 2021. The show will see six world-famous K-pop girl groups compete to win the top spot.

The show will air every Thursday at 9.20 pm KST from March 31 onwards. According to media outlets, Mnet will target global music charts along with Korean music charts to determine the ranks of girl groups’ performances.

