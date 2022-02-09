GOT The Beat releases dance practice video for their latest track Step Back

K-pop’s newly-created girl group GOT The Beat has dropped new content for their fans to dote over. The all-female group released a dance practice video on Youtube of their latest track Step Back. Since then, fans have been creating a buzz on the internet praising their choreography.

Also known as SM Entertainment’s female version of SuperM, the group consists of seven members, BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. They made their debut earlier in January 2022 with the single Step Back.

Fans react to GOT The Beat's powerful dance practice video

On February 6, 2022 the K-pop girl group uploaded a dance practice video on their official YouTube channel of their latest digital single Step Back. In the video, the septet can be seen wearing comfortable and casual clothing.

The girls moved in a synchronized manner to the beats of their debut song. Each member whipped out their best moves and displayed a powerful and energetic performance minus the dazzling makeup and glamorous outfits.

Fans of the group commended the members for being perfectly in-sync with each other, considering that all of them come from different girl groups and generations in the K-pop music industry. BoA is from the first generation, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from the second, Seulgi and Wendy from the third and Karina and Winter from the fourth.

Additionally, GOT The Beat also released a behind-the-scenes video where BoA stated that this was her first time filming a dance practice video. Nevertheless, netizens praised the members individually for their impressive dance skills, with some even calling them professional dancers.

aeri 애리 @ujiminxx @GirlsOnTop_SM Almost all the GOT members are my biases but there's really something about the way Karina pulled off all those dance moves plus her awesome footwork. And damn, HER STAGE PRESENCE IS CRAZY @GirlsOnTop_SM Almost all the GOT members are my biases but there's really something about the way Karina pulled off all those dance moves plus her awesome footwork. And damn, HER STAGE PRESENCE IS CRAZY 🔥🔥🔥

kndscjj @kndscjj @GirlsOnTop_SM These girls are so cute and full of energy and vibrancy. @GirlsOnTop_SM These girls are so cute and full of energy and vibrancy. https://t.co/xrip3ORYgs

kaye ♔ juhyunee @sswblue @GirlsOnTop_SM WENDY REALLY IMPROVED SM AND SEULGI BEING THE ACE THAT SHE IS IM SO PROUD OF YOU GIRLS!!! @5REDVELVET MY GIRLS DID SO WELLWENDY REALLY IMPROVED SM AND SEULGI BEING THE ACE THAT SHE ISIM SO PROUD OF YOU GIRLS!!! @GirlsOnTop_SM @5REDVELVET MY GIRLS DID SO WELL 😭 WENDY REALLY IMPROVED SM AND SEULGI BEING THE ACE THAT SHE IS 🔥 IM SO PROUD OF YOU GIRLS!!!

GOT The Beat's heavy use of live AR on M! Countdown's music show

On January 27, 2022, GOT The Beat presented a special stage performance of their digital single Step Back for the first time on M! Countdown’s music show. It was the K-pop group’s first interaction with the audience through a broadcasting station’s music program.

While the girls showcased their vibrant and electrifying choreography, some fans pointed out that the group incorporated heavy use of live AR during their performance and were disappointed with the fact. They went on to blame the agency for allowing the group to lip-sync instead of singing live.

Meanwhile, others supported the group and expressed their appreciation. They tried explaining the issue and stated that each member has terrific vocals to sing live, but sometimes their choreography is difficult which leads them to use live AR.

