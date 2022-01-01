Girls On Top's first dance practice spoiler sends fans into a frenzy

SM Entertainment has launched a new K-pop girl group, Girls On Top. The group consists of various top-notch female artists that have been in the K-pop music industry for a while.

On December 31, SM's girl group 'GOT the beat' released a dance practice video spoiler for the project unit with 24 hours left until the special performance stage debut.

The newly formed group will be the sixth project under the label's legacy. Girls On Top features female artists in various combinations and sub-units. The first will be GOT the beat, which features soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

Girls On Top having fun in this new SM Entertainment project

The newly-constituted group released the spoiler video on YouTube. In the video, the groupmates are seen having fun while practicing for their debut, which is to take place on January 1, 2022.

With 'SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA' scheduled for the same date, many believe that the group will perform there.

K-pop enthusiasts couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the interactions between SM Entertainment's sunbae-hoobaes like Taeyeon, BoA, Karina, Winter, and more. Fans took to social media platforms posting their happiness about the same.

a-k-- @itsakyo



Appreciating ZERO too 🐶🥰 @GirlsOnTop_SM I have never replied to an official tweet asking for more content before. But this time, I'm seriously asking for more content. With 7 epic women like them, there needs to be "tons of content x 7". Please make loads more content.Appreciating ZERO too 🐶🥰 @GirlsOnTop_SM I have never replied to an official tweet asking for more content before. But this time, I'm seriously asking for more content. With 7 epic women like them, there needs to be "tons of content x 7". Please make loads more content.Appreciating ZERO too 🐶🥰

iri @imaluvie @GirlsOnTop_SM please keep on posting content like this! i would love to see the sm girls interacting together 🥺🥺 @GirlsOnTop_SM please keep on posting content like this! i would love to see the sm girls interacting together 🥺🥺

✨ TaeyeonMillionSeller ✨ @OrbitingSone



And when I say Taeyeon is look fine as hell @GirlsOnTop_SM With this unit of women I’m going to need more content. Give me the 30-45 minutes behind the scene start to finish project.And when I say Taeyeon is look fine as hell @GirlsOnTop_SM With this unit of women I’m going to need more content. Give me the 30-45 minutes behind the scene start to finish project.And when I say Taeyeon is look fine as hell

K-pop fans are wanting more from these 7 powerful young women. The group's artists have hyped their fans into looking forward to jaw-dropping performances and dynamic music.

Girls On Top (GOT) line-up will be in a rotatory manner, each presenting unique characteristics and ideas. Following the announcement, a new Twitter handle for this super girl group was created immediately, with its first tweet announcing the premiere date for the group's first track.

The group will release their new song at 6:00 PM KST on January 3. While there is no further information about the track, the group's Twitter bio, "Girls, bring it on," has fans enthralled. Fans also believe the group's name might get shortened to 'GOT', following the tweet, which read 'GOT the beat'.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first image posted on their official social account, with the artists standing together in glittering modern outfits and accessories, has left fans eagerly waiting for their performance.

Edited by R. Elahi