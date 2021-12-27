SM Entertainment's new supergroup 'Girls On Top' set to launch at the start of January 2022

SM Entertainment has officially announced a brand new all female supergroup called Girls On Top.

South Korean label SM Entertainment recently unveiled its newest project, which will feature the agency’s most talented female artists. The 'Girls on Top' line-up will reportedly follow a rotating structure, featuring different idols in different combinations, each showcasing a different theme or team.

'GOT the beat' is the project's first unit. They will debut their new song at SMTOWN LIVE



Who is part of SM Entertainment's 'Girls on Top'?

: leader, main vocal, main dancer

: co-leader, main vocal

: main dancer, lead rapper

: lead dancer, lead vocal

: main vocal, lead rapper

: main rapper, lead dancer

On December 26, SM Entertainment announced the new group on its social media handle. 'Girls on Top' will feature solo idol BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and K-Pop rising group aespa’s Winter and Karina.

'Girls on Top' is all set to make its debut ringing in the New Year, on January 1 2022. With the 'SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA' scheduled for the same date, several believe that 'Girls on Top' will make its debut there.

키♡ @baemyooji A coffee truck was sent to congratulation 'SM new girl group' BoA x Girls Generation x Red Velvet x aespa today.



After SM Entertainment’s announcement, a new Twitter handle for the new supergroup was created almost instantly, with its first post announcing the premiere date for the group's first song.

According to the tweet, 'Girls on Top' will release a new song at 6pm KST on January 3. While no further information about this track is available, the Twitter bio, “Girls, bring it on” has fans hyped.

Several fans believe that the group's name might get shortened to GOT, going by the tweet, which reads “GOT the beat.”

Along with the release date, SM Entertainment also released a group photo of the members, each radiating power in outfits of satin, leather and chains. The image added to the enormous anticipation for their debut and fans eagerly look forward to witnessing their favorite female performers share the stage.

SM Entertainment's history of supergroups

This is not the first time that SM Entertainment has attempted a supergroup. 'Girls on Top' is the sixth such super group in the label’s history, the first being 'SM The Ballad' in 2010, which featured members of TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO.

SM’s last supergroup was the boyband Super M, which debuted in 2020. SuperM featured SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, and were quickly labeled “the Avengers of K-pop."

The oldest member, Baekhyun was the leader of this supergroup, which made its debut with their self-titled album SuperM.

Details about the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 concert

SMTOWN

10 tracks of diverse genres & unique unit collaborations!

Free online concert ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’ to be held on 2022.01.01. 1PM KST!



#2021_WINTER_SMTOWN

A star studded line-up awaits viewers of the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 livestream concert. On the line up are performances from EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG, SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT. DJs that are signed to the label will also make an appearance.

The SMTOWN concert is free to watch, and will kick off at 1pm KST on January 1, 2022.

