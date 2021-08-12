5 of the biggest K-pop groups in the world in 2021

As the K-pop industry gets bigger every year, so does its popularity outside of Korea. What originally began as a small-scale production has turned into an industry that is rapidly grabbing hold of audiences worldwide.

Some K-pop bands have managed to achieve what no one else has, proudly donning the title of international superstars. This list will cover just a few of the many K-pop groups that are worldwide names.

Which is the biggest K-pop group in the world?

5) NCT

The 23-member SM Entertainment boy band is split up into several different subunits, each presenting a different side. The first sub-unit, NCT U, debuted in 2016. They became the first K-pop group to perform at RodeoHouston, and have been nominated for several awards worldwide - including Brazil, Thailand, America, China, and so forth.

4) EXO

EXO debuted in 2012 with their hit single "Mama." In 2013, the 9-member boy band under SM Entertainment became the first Korean artist to sell over one million copies of their album after 12 years, particularly their "XOXO." Their image was also projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, an honor usually reserved for royal figures.

3) TWICE

TWICE are JYP Entertainment's 9-member girl group. They debuted in 2015 after selecting a line-up through the survival-elimination idol show "Sixteen." TWICE is the first K-pop girl group to sell over 100k concert tickets online. The concert grossed over $2.8 million.

They're also the first K-pop girl group to debut at #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Chart and the Billboard World Digital Album chart.

2) BLACKPINK

The 4 member girl group debuted on the 8th of August, 2016, with their single album "Square One." It included tracks like "Boombayah" and "Whistle." Blackpink is the first K-pop girl group to debut at #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart and is the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella.

1) BTS

It's no secret how far BTS' popularity extends. The 7-member group debuted in 2013, with their hit single album "2 Cool 4 Skool." They are the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Music Award and the first K-pop band to receive a Grammy nomination. BTS was also invited to the 2020 UN General Assembly and gave a speech that was broadcasted worldwide.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen