Oh My Girl confirms comeback with new music

Known as the "Digital Queens", the famous K-pop girl group Oh My Girl are preparing for their comeback in the early half of 2022. Their agency announced that the group will be returning to the music industry with new tracks and concepts.

The South Korean girl group is formed and managed by WM Entertainment. The group comprises seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Yubin and Arin. Originally an eight-piece group, JinE left in October 2017 due to health issues.

"Digimons are back" fans react to Oh My Girl's comeback

On January 7, 2022, the K-pop girl group's agency WM Entertainment announced that the septet will be returning to the music scene in March 2022. The group is preparing fresh concepts and a new album for fans to enjoy. The label announced the following statement:

"Oh My Girl is scheduled to return with a new album in March."

Their next album will serve as the group's latest project in 10 months after the release of Dear OHMYGIRL in May 2021. This was the septet’s eighth extended play, which features the lead single Dun Dun Dance. The single became the group’s first-chart topper after securing first place on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Additionally, the girl group dropped their promotional single Shark in December 2021 through Universe Music and has since gained 2.1 million views.

The group’s return to the music scene has created a buzz on the internet. Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their anticipation and eagerness. They stated that the group's comeback follows the announcement of NCT Dream's return to the music industry.

The K-pop girl group will also celebrate their 7-year anniversary in April 2022. As stated by fans, it is extremely rare for K-pop groups to celebrate 7-year anniversaries. This is because several artists in the past have faced disbandment in the music industry. Nevertheless, they are keen to see and hear Oh My Girl's upcoming album.

Despite their 10-month sabbatical from the K-pop music industry, Oh My Girl was able to join the top artists with the highest view count on YouTube in 2021.

According to media reports, the group is listed in the Most-Watched Idol Videos of 2021, where the WM Entertainment group ranked sixth. It followed IU, BLACKPINK, Aespa, TWICE, and Brave Girls on the list.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Red Velvet, ITZY, IZ*ONE, and SNSD's Taeyeon completed the top 10. Oh My Girl secured the spot by earning 1.8 million views.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi