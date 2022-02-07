BIG BANG to release fresh music for the first time in four years

The much-vaunted K-pop boy group BIG BANG is set to make a grand comeback this year. The group's agency announced that the boys will return with new music and concepts.

The K-pop quintet released their last song Flower Road in March 2018, after which they bid their fans, known as VIPs, farewell. This marked the final sendoff before the members began a lengthy hiatus.

Originally a five-member group, BIG BANG was formed and managed by YG Entertainment. It comprised of members G-Dragon, Seungri, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. They released worldwide hits like Fantastic Baby (2012) and Bang Bang Bang (2016). Seungri departed from the group in March 2019.

"We are ready to stream" fans react to BIG BANG's return

On January 7, 2022, YG Entertainment announced that the K-pop boy group will return to the music industry this spring with fresh beats and concepts but only as a 4-member group.

The label announced the following statement:

"Big Bang will be releasing new music this spring. They have completed the recordings and they are looking forward to shooting a music video."

As promised by their digital single Flower Road's lyrics, BIG BANG will be meeting their fans after a 4-year-long break with new music videos as well.

"This is not the last time for us. Please, let us meet again when the flowers bloom."

Aside from the group’s comeback, YG Entertainment also announced that member T.O.P's contract has come to an end but will continue his activities as an artist and entrepreneur.

"We respect T.O.P.'s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with other members."

It further added,

"As long as the conditions are right, T.O.P will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able."

In true VIP fashion, fans took to social media to express their excitement about the legendary group's comeback. They stated that their return to the music industry was long overdue.

Where were the members of BIG BANG up to earlier?

Like many K-pop groups, BIG BANG boys have been keeping a low profile, especially Daesung who doesn’t have an official social media account. Others, however, have been actively updating their feeds.

G-Dragon and T.O.P spend most of their time collaborating with various fashion brands and visiting art galleries.

With a love for fashion, G-Dragon created his own clothing brand, called "PEACEMINUSONE", which sells a variety of apparel, and also collaborates with various high-end fashion brands. One of the latest partnerships has been with Nike, with whom the brand has reconnected to come up with the KWONDO 1.

Whereas Taeyang turned to his faith and has been posting various inspirational biblical verses on Instagram.

According to reports, Seungri was indicted in the infamous Burning Sun scandal. It was recently reported that his sentence was reduced to 18 months following his final appeal trial. Seungri retired from the music industry in 2019.

