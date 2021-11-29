BIGBANG fandom sends a protest truck demanding a 4-member comeback from YGE

VIPs, BIGBANG’s fandom, didn’t hold back in making their woes known to YG Entertainment. If trending hashtags on Twitter and other social media did not do the trick, the fandom sent a protest truck to the agency’s address.

As all members have returned from their military service, fans believe nothing is holding them back from making a comeback as the group is again full with all four members.

"YG Entertainment is not fulfilling its duty as a label," says BIGBANG's fandom as they send a protest truck to the agency

On November 29, VIPs sent a protest truck to BIGBANG’s agency, YG Entertainment demanding better management, promotions, support and a group comeback.

Many fans also believe that the demands put forth by the VIPs are the “bare minimum”. The truck had LEDs playing the group’s music videos and showcasing all their demands.

Since the Burning Sun scandal involving former-member Seungri, BIGBANG has been targeted online with malicious comments and hatred.

One of the fans’ demands is that the agency punish the commenters spreading negativity about the members. They even stated that the comments from “social media netizens, gossip sites, news and blogs” be thoroughly checked.

As per allkpop, the fandom stated:

"YG Entertainment is not fulfilling its duty as a label. We demand the label to start supporting Big Bang as a 4-members group and start managing the fandom."

A rough english translation of all their requests, including having BIGBANG continue as a four-member group and delete Seungri from all content, can be seen below:

Reports of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung renewing their contracts with the agency were confirmed in March 2020. Some even stated that the group was preparing for a comeback in the same year. However, no other updates have been announced since then.

Some fans react negatively to the move and term it 'embarrassing', others want Seungri to be made a part of the band again

The protest truck has also elicited a divided response. VIPs who believe in OT5, expressed their disappointment at the fans’ OT4 stance. ‘BIGBANG is 5’ is one of the trending phrases on Twitter, as fans claim “history can’t be erased.”

Many also believe sending a protest truck was a bad idea and only made way for embarrassment. They believe BIGBANG can make their own decisions of when and how they would want to make a comeback.

In an interview with Dazed back in April, G-Dragon shared that he was “Working on BIGBANG stuff” while answering questions about new music. Meanwhile, Taeyang and wife Min Hyo Rin were recently revealed to be expecting their first child. As one fan stated, the group might have certain priorities over releasing music, considering their age right now.

The last full group Korean album release of BIGBANG was Made, which was released in 2016. Their last single Flower Road, was released in 2018 as a farewell gift to fans for members going on a hiatus due to their military enlistment.

