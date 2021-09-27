Fans react to BIGBANG's Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin pregnancy news in the most hilarious ways

BIGBANG's Taeyang (real name: Dong Young Bae) and wife Min Hyo Rin are soon going to welcome a bundle of joy into their lives. On September 27, K-media outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that actress Min Hyo Rin is expecting the birth of her first child soon.

After the chaos this report created online, the actress' agency confirmed that it indeed is true. This news comes off as a piece of cherry-on-the-cake information for K-pop fans who were already celebrating iKON's Bobby welcoming his baby boy today too.

BIGBANG's Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin are pregnant with their first child, Twitter abuzz with fans' reactions

After rumors surrounding Taeyang and Hyo Rin being pregnant with their first child surfaces, PLUM A&C, Min Hyo Rin's agency, released an official statement and confirmed the good news.

PLUM A&C stated,

"It is true that Min Hyo Rin is expecting. She is waiting happily."

The agency also stated that Hyo Rin "wants to give birth quietly," hence not providing any further information regarding it.

As per XSports News, fans speculated that Hyo Rin's latest Instagram post could hint at the news that awaited them.

Hyo Rin uploaded a red heart-shaped candy image to Instagram with cute emojis on September 14. Taeyang's brother, actor Dong Hyun Bae's comments on the post further deepened their speculation.

Check out the post below:

Fans are taking the news in the most hilarious ways, digging up old BIGBANG content, making up memes, predicting what kind of a father Taeyang aka Youngbae would be, and more. Check out their reactions below:

dee🍀 @haroobommiekom PETITION FOR YOUNGBAE TO JOIN THE RETURN OF SUPERMAN 😭 PETITION FOR YOUNGBAE TO JOIN THE RETURN OF SUPERMAN 😭

springkies @jekkibby2 other dads: head, shoulders, knees and toes~



taeyang: yoUR EYES, NOSE, LIPS 🎶 other dads: head, shoulders, knees and toes~



taeyang: yoUR EYES, NOSE, LIPS 🎶

ًshiela | jeongwoo day @hajunkyuniverse YEAH BUT IMAGINE TAEYANG'S BABY SAYING

"MY DAD IS TAEYANG"

"MY UNCLES ARE BIGBANG, iKON, WINNER, AND TREASURE"

"MY AUNTS ARE BLACKPINK AND 2NE1"

"LEE JONG SUK AND KIM WOO BIN ARE MY UNCLES TOO"

SANA ALL YEAH BUT IMAGINE TAEYANG'S BABY SAYING

"MY DAD IS TAEYANG"

"MY UNCLES ARE BIGBANG, iKON, WINNER, AND TREASURE"

"MY AUNTS ARE BLACKPINK AND 2NE1"

"LEE JONG SUK AND KIM WOO BIN ARE MY UNCLES TOO"

SANA ALL

springkies @jekkibby2 bigbang chat room discussing names for taeyang’s baby:

bigbang chat room discussing names for taeyang’s baby:

https://t.co/JP830jjtVr

Kです🌕🐺 @dndlnprplr ♡ @ohluhana Taeyang and Hyorin's baby: M....m....



TY & Hyorin: His first word! He's trying to say "Mama"!



Baby: M...mianhe mianhe hajima Taeyang and Hyorin's baby: M....m....



TY & Hyorin: His first word! He's trying to say "Mama"!



Baby: M...mianhe mianhe hajima Had to bring this back since youngbae and hyorin are expecting twitter.com/ohluhana/statu… Had to bring this back since youngbae and hyorin are expecting twitter.com/ohluhana/statu…

•=•🍀 @arahjiyong Uncle Gdragon, T.O.P, Daesung and Seungri with their black cards after hearing Taeyang's having a baby: Uncle Gdragon, T.O.P, Daesung and Seungri with their black cards after hearing Taeyang's having a baby: https://t.co/TaroaSA7We

Laiba @laibakhank8 NOT AT MY iKONIC MOOTS TAGGING ME UNDER YOUNGBAE PREGNANCY ARTICLES AND SAYING CONGRATS 😭😭 OFFICIALLY AN AUNTIE OMG NOT AT MY iKONIC MOOTS TAGGING ME UNDER YOUNGBAE PREGNANCY ARTICLES AND SAYING CONGRATS 😭😭 OFFICIALLY AN AUNTIE OMG https://t.co/XIGqkllVSg

When did Min Hyo Rin and Taeyang start dating?

Sunny actress Min Hyo Rin met BIGBANG's Taeyang in 2013, during his 1AM music video shoot, and they have been dating since then.

Hyo Rin and Taeyang married each other on February 3, 2018, in front of close-knit friends and family. Ki Tae Yong was the officiant, and it had multiple celebrities in attendance, such as BLACKPINK, CL, Sandara Park, Tablo, Eugene, Kang Sora, and more.

The couple remains one of the biggest and most famous Korean celebrity couples to date. Taeyang, as a part of the legendary 2nd generation group BIGBANG and Hyo Rin, the talented actress of Twenty, Gone with the Wind, and more, became a power couple as soon as they started dating.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG members G-Dragon, TOP, and Daesung have dropped subtle hints about a comeback, leading fans to speculate that a BIGBANG release is near.

