BIGBANG's Taeyang shares first update after son's birth

Ever since the birth of their new child, the community has been buzzing about what BIGBANG'S Taeyang has been up to until he finally provided an update on Instagram. According to various media sites, the new father updated his Instagram on December 12, giving fans and netizens a glimpse of how he's been doing.

Media reports state that netizens and fans speculated whether Taeyang and another BIGBANG member, G-Dragon, were together because of Taeyang's Instagram caption,

"Unexpected photo by G-Dragon."

Taeyang possibly shared a meal with fellow bandmate G-Dragon

This picture depicts the new father masked up with his eyes looking away from the camera. It is his first update since he briefly announced the birth of his first child. Fans speculate if BIGBANG member G-Dragon met Taeyang's baby. According to various reports, G-Dragon and Taeyang are known to have a close bond.

Fans and netizens took to the comments to express their love and good wishes. While some fans expressed how much they missed the K-pop sensation, others extended their heartiest congratulations. Some even expressed their hope for a comeback from the K-pop sensation and the band as a whole.

Fans wonder about BIGBANG's and Taeyang's return

Being a super hit phenomenon across the globe, fans and netizens eagerly await the return of this classic band. As of 2017, BIGBANG member T.O.P enlisted into the military as part of his mandatory service. The very next year, the remaining members of the band followed suit. Ever since then, the band has never been together.

After the Burning Sun nightclub scandal in 2019, Seungri announced his retirement from the K-pop entertainment industry. Currently, BIGBANG is a four-member band. In March 2020, the remaining four members renewed their contract with YG Entertainment. Fans are eager to see their favorite idols back in action, but their comeback is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 6, 2021, YG Entertainment released a statement saying that BIGBANG's Taeyang and his wife, actress Min Hyo Rin, welcomed their first child into the world. Sweeping the nation with their whirlwind romance, the couple met in 2014 and got hitched four years later, in 2018. Fans can't wait to see what BIGBANG and Taeyang have in store for them.

