BIGBANG’s Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin are officially parents!

Earlier today, BIGBANG's Taeyang and his wife, actress Min Hyo Rin, welcomed their first baby into the world. According to various media reports, the young couple are parents to a healthy baby boy.

Earlier in the day, YG Entertainment, Taeyang's current agency, issued an official statement confirming the news:

"Taeyang's wife, Min Hyo Rin, recently gave birth to a healthy son."

Even actress Min Hyo Rin's agency Plum Entertainment, officially announced the news:

"Min Hyo Rin is about to give birth. She is waiting for her child with a happy heart."

These reports state the couple is currently recuperating. The young mother is focusing on her baby and her post-partum care.

Though news of the young couple becoming parents was announced earlier this year, this news still springs as a surprise. Known to be a top star couple in the South Korean entertainment industry, Taeyang and his wife are receiving an outpouring of love and support from their fans from across the globe.

Netizens overcome with delight over Taeyang's son's birth

On hearing about the news that Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin are officially parents, fans have taken over the internet to express their good wishes and support. Their social media posts expressing their happiness about the news.

michi | Sticker AOTY 💚 @michinmichii congrats hyorin and taeyang!!! 💛 i feel emotional and i’m not even a relative 🥲 congrats hyorin and taeyang!!! 💛 i feel emotional and i’m not even a relative 🥲

Sara @southerncross47 @spudcitywrites I'm now refreshing my ig feed constantly because they just released that Taeyang and his wife had their baby! And I am happy and emotional. The first pic he posts of them I'm going to lose it. If only people had been as respectful of Jongdae when he announced the same thing. @spudcitywrites I'm now refreshing my ig feed constantly because they just released that Taeyang and his wife had their baby! And I am happy and emotional. The first pic he posts of them I'm going to lose it. If only people had been as respectful of Jongdae when he announced the same thing.

One netizen even shared how they imagined the child would grow up to be!

Apart from congratulating the couple, fans also wished for the couple to remain happy and healthy during this new phase of parenthood.

According to various media reports, Taeyang's first encounter with Min Hyo Rin took place on the set of his music video, 1 AM, in 2014. The couple then went on to tie the knot in 2018. Making his debut in 2006 as part of K-pop's most iconic boy-bands, the BIGBANG star is known for his savvy style, immaculate vocals and unique dance moves.

Also Read Article Continues below

Min Hyo Rin entered the entertainment industry in 2006 as a model for a clothing brand. Some of her notable works are Sunny, Gone with the Wind, and Twenty.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee