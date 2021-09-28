Five K-pop idols that are parents in real life

K-pop idols manage to find and maintain relationships despite their busy schedules. Some marry and even have kids, all while balancing their careers in the ever-moving entertainment industry.

This article will talk about a few former and current K-pop idols who have openly shared their status of being a parent.

Which K-pop idols are parents?

1) iKON Bobby

Bobby is very new to the parent life, both in public and private. Back in August 2021, the iKON rapper announced to the public that he had been dating for a while.

In his letter, he mentioned that his girlfriend was pregnant and they would be taking the next step in their relationship and get married soon. His fans received his post with numerous positive reactions and good energy.

On September 27, it was reported by YG Entertainment that Bobby's son was born.

2) EXO Chen

Back in early 2020, Chen announced that he and his non-celebrity girlfriend would be getting married soon and that his fiancée was pregnant. His daughter was born later that year, on April 29.

Pictures of his daughter's first birthday party were released, with the faces of his wife and daughter kept hidden for the sake of their privacy. Chen is a member of SM Entertainment's nine-member K-pop group EXO, which debuted in 2011. He is currently 29 years old, having been born on September 21, 1992.

3) Bigbang Taeyang

The news regarding Taeyang's parental status is a bit more recent. He and his wife Min Hyo Rin have been together publicly for numerous amounts of years and got married on February 3, 2018.

On September 27, 2021, Hyo Rin's agency PLUM A&C confirmed that the two were expecting a child very soon, keeping her pregnancy a secret.

4) S.E.S Eugene

The first generation K-pop idol got married to Ki Tae Young, an actor, on July 23, 2011. They had starred in Creating Destiny, the 2009 TV show, together.

Coincidentally, Ki Tae Young was the officiator of Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's wedding, while Eugene was one of the attendees. Eugene and her husband currently have two kids, Ro Hee and Ro Rin, who are six and three years old, respectively.

5) Rain

K-pop idol Rain is currently married to actress Kim Tae Hee. Their marriage was announced in January 2013, and they got married on January 19, 2017.

Also Read

The couple currently has two children. Their first child was born on October 25, 2017, while their second child was born on September 19, 2019. Rain and Tae Hee reportedly met on the set of a commercial they were filming together back in 2011.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar