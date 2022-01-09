IVE, aespa rank in Top 3 of January 2022 Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

Rookie girl groups IVE and aespa made promising debuts as both achieved a spot in the top three of January's K-pop Girl Group Brand Reputation. As usual, the sensational BLACKPINK took over the Number 1 position but the two rookie girl groups closely followed them.

Along with Kep1er, they are the only fourth-generation girl groups who ranked in the Top 10 of the list. While aespa debuted on the rankings list earlier, January 2022 marks the debut of IVE, showing the group’s growth potential.

BLACKPINK, IVE, aespa, and more make up January 2022 Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute (KBRI) revealed the list of reputation rankings for January 2022. The company analyzes media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and more online in indexes. They also use big data to compile statistically correct rankings. KBRI calculated the January Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings from December 9, 2021, to January 8, 2022.

As expected, YG Entertainment’s four-member girl group BLACKPINK took the No. 1 rank with a reputation index of 5,619,627. Jisoo’s acting debut Snowdrop played a greater hand in the rankings as the highest-ranking terms were “release,” “surpass,” and “controversy.” Meanwhile, the high-ranking phrases were “BLACKPINK The Move,” “BLINK,” and “Snowdrop.”

Short of just 176.6k index points, rookie girl group IVE made waves by debuting at Number 2 with 5,442,980. The six-member girl group debuted on December 1, 2021 with its single album ELEVEN.

The addictive title track of the same name coupled with the charming choreography became famous in no time. IVE took home the seventh music show win with ELEVEN on January 9 too.

SM Entertainment’s aespa maintained its third position with 3,497,177 index points, which was still a 27.08 percent increase from its score in December 2021.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment’s TWICE came in at fourth in the rankings with a brand reputation index point of 3,067,624, and aespa’s seniors, Red Velvet, took fifth in the Reputation Rankings with 2,547,622 index points.

Rounding off the top ten, Oh My Girl took the sixth ranking with 2,336,702 while Girls’ Generation placed seventh with 2,002,544 index points. Apink (1,787,362) and MAMAMOO (1,469,388) featured in the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, while rookie project group Kep1er ranked tenth with 1,317,204 index points.

Edited by Danyal Arabi