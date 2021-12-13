Netizens defend IVE’s Wonyoung against criticisms for 'Eleven' performance

Only weeks after their debut, IVE’s Wonyoung has come under fire for her “lack of professionalism” during her performance for Eleven on KBS’ Music Bank. However, fans and non-fans alike are stepping up to defend the idol, as those throwing criticism might not know the backstory of Wonyoung not going all out in her performance.
At multiple points, Wonyoung can be seen attempting not to go too strong in dance movements that require swinging hair. Netizens on a popular online community uploaded GIFs of specific scenes, and comments criticizing the idol poured in. However, some readily stood up to defend her soon enough.
IVE’s Wonyoung’s dance performance for ‘Eleven’ on Music Bank receives mixed response
IVE’s Wonyoung has been making headlines for her incredible charms and leveled-up talent since the audience last saw her as a member of the now-disbanded IZ*ONE. As an IVE member now, Wonyoung has been hard at work as an MC at Music Bank along with ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon.
At their debut stage for Eleven, Wonyoung’s dance was criticized for her “poor” performance at the same music show. Multiple key points in the choreography required the girls to fully swing their heads to show energy through their luscious locks. It seemed like Wonyoung was trying not to ruin her hairstyle by not going too strong in those particular movements.
Comments such as “she’s lacking professionalism” and “I don’t see the need to reprimand her as it’s the first time of her facing attitude controversy” poured in. They particularly called it “an attitude controversy,” meaning Wonyoung seemed to take the debut stage lightly.
However, other K-pop stans quickly rose to the IVE member’s defense, reminding the commenters that they can’t bash the idol based solely on assumptions. Fans and non-fans cited multiple reasons Wonyoung might have been unable to make the moves in all her capacity.
It might have been the hairstyle’s fault which might take too long to be made, and as she had to MC the show after her performance, she might have to be careful about it. Other reasons were she might have had an injury that she wasn’t showcasing, similar to BLACKPINK’s Jennie facing criticism for her “lazy” dancing when in reality, the idol had a knee injury.
Fans also asked Korean netizens to be more flexible and “chill” out, as IVE’s Wonyoung has been criticized and praised for multiple things on the community platforms.
Meanwhile, IVE broke the fastest rookie girl group record to achieve a music show win. Just seven days after their debut, the group bagged their first music show win at Inkigayo. Their album ELEVEN also made them the second-highest debut K-pop group in 2021 to achieve the highest first-week sales.