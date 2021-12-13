Netizens defend IVE’s Wonyoung against criticisms for 'Eleven' performance

Only weeks after their debut, IVE’s Wonyoung has come under fire for her “lack of professionalism” during her performance for Eleven on KBS’ Music Bank. However, fans and non-fans alike are stepping up to defend the idol, as those throwing criticism might not know the backstory of Wonyoung not going all out in her performance.

At multiple points, Wonyoung can be seen attempting not to go too strong in dance movements that require swinging hair. Netizens on a popular online community uploaded GIFs of specific scenes, and comments criticizing the idol poured in. However, some readily stood up to defend her soon enough.

IVE’s Wonyoung’s dance performance for ‘Eleven’ on Music Bank receives mixed response

IVE’s Wonyoung has been making headlines for her incredible charms and leveled-up talent since the audience last saw her as a member of the now-disbanded IZ*ONE. As an IVE member now, Wonyoung has been hard at work as an MC at Music Bank along with ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon.

At their debut stage for Eleven, Wonyoung’s dance was criticized for her “poor” performance at the same music show. Multiple key points in the choreography required the girls to fully swing their heads to show energy through their luscious locks. It seemed like Wonyoung was trying not to ruin her hairstyle by not going too strong in those particular movements.

Comments such as “she’s lacking professionalism” and “I don’t see the need to reprimand her as it’s the first time of her facing attitude controversy” poured in. They particularly called it “an attitude controversy,” meaning Wonyoung seemed to take the debut stage lightly.

However, other K-pop stans quickly rose to the IVE member’s defense, reminding the commenters that they can’t bash the idol based solely on assumptions. Fans and non-fans cited multiple reasons Wonyoung might have been unable to make the moves in all her capacity.

♡ @LVER304 @allkpop why do netizen think they are good in everything and can judge every idol out there

Simply bliss⁷ @simply_bliss___ @allkpop I've seen so many articles of Wy in the past few days, first she was criticised for not flinging her hair, then she was praised for her new singing technique, then she was criticised again for being 'too skinny' and now this. Leave her alone lol. Being on the spotlight is hard ig

Hae @Blazzingly @allkpop lmao. This shouldn't be an issue. People mad about a hair roll ?🙄. What if she's not feeling well or her neck has a problem? They still did it fine tho. Also, the first part that is shown in the article seems like Wonyoung's part as a center(?)

connect: shai ¦ midterms @etoile_xiao why can't people not be toxic? why are you bashing Wonyoung just because of that stupid video? do you even know the actual situation? she's a host, of course she doesn't have time to fix her hair after a performance. so stop saying that she has "attitude" and she's "lazy".

It might have been the hairstyle’s fault which might take too long to be made, and as she had to MC the show after her performance, she might have to be careful about it. Other reasons were she might have had an injury that she wasn’t showcasing, similar to BLACKPINK’s Jennie facing criticism for her “lazy” dancing when in reality, the idol had a knee injury.

Annalisa Nicole 🌙 @annalisa_nicole @allkpop Remember when everyone criticized Jennie for being "lazy" and it turned out she had an ankle injury? We have no idea what could be going on with WY. Like, she could be sick and whipping her head around could make her dizzy.

OT⁷•Hobi's lost shirt•Namu is my ONLY President @Breath_musicO2 @allkpop maybe because of her hairstyle? Any way I don't know her but I just checked out the performance, she did great, only she didn't do the hair move, so what? 🤦🏼‍♀️ netsizens need to chill out

Xian @BlancXian @allkpop It probably because of her hair extensions and how it was styled, she probably is just being careful that when she does do it it would really ruin her hair.

Fans also asked Korean netizens to be more flexible and “chill” out, as IVE’s Wonyoung has been criticized and praised for multiple things on the community platforms.

Meanwhile, IVE broke the fastest rookie girl group record to achieve a music show win. Just seven days after their debut, the group bagged their first music show win at Inkigayo. Their album ELEVEN also made them the second-highest debut K-pop group in 2021 to achieve the highest first-week sales.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar