Meet JYPn members: The talented pre-debut girl group from JYP Entertainment

JYPn is an upcoming girl group from JYP Entertainment taking the world by storm. The first time the pre-debut group made headlines was for selling 61,667 pre-orders for their debut album Blind Package. It has to be noted that the pre-order links were dropped before any information on the group was released, except for it being all-female.

From creating legendary groups such as Wonder Girls and Miss A to being home to current popular girl groups TWICE and ITZY, JYPn will be debuting with set expectations in the industry.

JYP Entertainment’s new girl group JYPn to debut in February 2022

JYPn’s tagline states "Your Next Favorite Girl Group". With teasers showcasing the members’ talents, that statement might just end up being a reality. JYPn members include Jinni, Kyujin, Jiwoo, BAE, Sullyoon, Haewon and Lily. The group will be managed by a new division under JYP Entertainment called Division 4.

1) Jinni

Jinni, whose real name is Choi Yun Jin, made a public appearance in 2PM bandmember Nichkhun’s Lucky Charm music video from 2018. She was one of the trio first revealed with a group performance. The 17-year-old joined JYP Entertainment in 2016 and the agency introduced her by uploading a live performance cover of Mama. Many fans were waiting for an update from Jinni, who caught fans' eyes at the 2016 JYP Trainee Showcase with her enchanting visuals.

2) Kyujin

Jang Kyu Jin was the second member of the trio. She’s officially the maknae of the group as she was born on May 26, 2006. According to Kpop Wiki, the 15-year-old trainee joined the agency in 2018. She rose to popularity when fans noticed her impressive dancing skills at the 2018 JYP Trainee Mini Showcase.

3) Jiwoo

Another probable dance liner member, Kim Jiwoo, was a former dancer at DASTREET DANCE. Fans speculate that Jiwoo joined JYP Entertainment in 2018, after many remember seeing her at the 2018 showcase. Born on April 13, 2005, she is the second-youngest member of the group.

4) BAE

Born on December 8, 2004, fans believe BAE, whose real name is Bae Jin Sol, is part of JYPn’s vocal line. The soon-to-be-idol charmed everyone with her voice and stunning vocals at her audition at the 2019 JYP Trainee Showcase. Her cover of Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart has already won the hearts of many fans.

5) Sullyoon

Sullyoon’s reveal took many by surprise as they resembled her visuals to TWICE’s Sana and Tzuyu. Born on January 26, 2004, Seol Yoon A is already regarded as a "monster rookie". According to DCInside gallery, she passed auditions for the Big 3, SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, along with Fantiago and TS Entertainment, before eventually choosing JYP Entertainment. It even stated that Sullyoon was a trainee at Woollim Entertainment.

6) Haewon

Haewon is another long-term JYP trainee, who fans predicted would debut in the new girl group. Born Oh Haewon on February 25, 2003, fans believe she might debut as the lead vocalist of JYPn. She covered I Love You 3000 for her JYPn release and has left fans stunned by her talent.

7) Lily

The latest and the last member of JYPn to be introduced is the trainee who’s quite close to other JYP artists - Lily. Born in Australia on October 17, 2002, Lily is among the most popular JYP trainees as she has been in the company as well as in the public eye for seven years.

Lily made her public appearance on reality show K-pop Star in 2012 and signed with the agency. Lily is particularly close to ITZY and Stray Kids, especially the Aussie line Bang Chan and Felix, as she had a similar training period.

2022 will be a battlefield of girl groups. Girls Planet 999’s Kep1er and Starship’s IVE have already begun promoting. And now, JYP Entertainment’s JYPn is ready to join the fight.

