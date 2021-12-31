5 best-selling JYP albums of 2021: Stray Kids’ NOEASY, TWICE’s Taste of Love, and more

The year 2021 has been extremely fruitful for the K-pop industry and more so for JYP Entertainment artists. Stray Kids, TWICE, ITZY and DAY6 have helped JYP Entertainment sell 5.96 million albums in 2021 alone, ranking the third biggest album sales company.

Each JYP artist released multiple albums throughout 2021, making their foothold as prominent K-pop artists stronger.

Stray Kids, TWICE and ITZY make up the top 5 best-selling JYP albums in 2021

Alexandra_SkZ ⚡🍀🐻 @Alexandra_SkZ BEST THING THAT HAPPENED IN KPOP @kpophappenings_ when that kpop band was told that their music wasnt classifiable to a specific genre because they're always experimenting with various twists and combinations that sounds fine hence, was told that they are a genre themselves when that kpop band was told that their music wasnt classifiable to a specific genre because they're always experimenting with various twists and combinations that sounds fine hence, was told that they are a genre themselves The group who put an end to JYP's twenty six years of domination as best selling JYPE artist. twitter.com/kpophappenings… The group who put an end to JYP's twenty six years of domination as best selling JYPE artist. twitter.com/kpophappenings…

Hundreds of K-pop albums were released in 2021, but the Big 4 agencies - BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment - remained among the top 5 best-selling agencies. Needless to say, groups under JYPE did incredibly well. JYPE is home to some prominent K-pop boy and girl groups.

Take a look at the top five best-selling JYP artists and their albums below:

5) ITZY’s Guess Who? - 331.7k sales

The fourth EP from JYPE’s fourth-generation K-pop girl group ITZY, Guess Who, was released in March with the addictive lead single, In the Morning. The music video currently has 188 million views and has become a viral trend in no time. The choreography incorporated some seductive moves.

Additionally, stylists gave tight-fighting, full-leather outfits to the members that led to fans criticizing the company for overs*xualizing the members, especially the then-19-year-old maknae, Yuna.

4) TWICE’s Taste of Love - 557.4k sales

TWICE @JYPETWICE



Listen up, ONCE📢

Here comes the surprise reveal of Taste of Love B-side tracks’ highlights ONCE A DAY at (❓).😮



Find the Tasting Sampler!

Ready Set GO💨



📌Pre-orders

TWICE.lnk.to/tasteoflove



#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love TWICE 10th Mini AlbumListen up, ONCE📢Here comes the surprise reveal of Taste of Love B-side tracks’ highlights ONCE A DAY at (❓).😮Find the Tasting Sampler!Ready Set GO💨📌Pre-orders TWICE 10th Mini AlbumListen up, ONCE📢Here comes the surprise reveal of Taste of Love B-side tracks’ highlights ONCE A DAY at (❓).😮Find the Tasting Sampler!Ready Set GO💨📌Pre-ordersTWICE.lnk.to/tasteoflove#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love https://t.co/R6C3moCoMh

TWICE made a comeback with another banger in 2021. With the title track Alcohol-Free created by JYP, a whole new tropical, summer vibe for the girl group worked wonders. The album topped Billboard World Albums and Top Album Sales charts soon after release.

3) ITZY’s Crazy in Love - 487.6k sales

ITZY made another peppy comeback the same year with its first studio album Crazy in Love. The album earned the group its second Billboard ranking and was a commercial success.

The album’s title track LOCO was praised for its catchiness but criticized for not being on par with previous hits such as Wannabe, In the Morning, etc., that majorly talked about self-confidence and empowerment.

2) TWICE's Formula of Love: O + T = <3 - 632.5k sales

JYPnation @jypnation

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"



FULL OF LOVE VER.



Title - 'SCIENTIST'



Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)



📌"Formula of Love: O+T=<3" Pre-save & Pre-order

TWICE.lnk.to/formula-of-love



#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove #SCIENTIST TWICE 3rd Full Album"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"FULL OF LOVE VER.Title - 'SCIENTIST'Release on2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)📌"Formula of Love: O+T=<3" Pre-save & Pre-order TWICE 3rd Full Album"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"FULL OF LOVE VER.Title - 'SCIENTIST'Release on2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)📌"Formula of Love: O+T=<3" Pre-save & Pre-orderTWICE.lnk.to/formula-of-love#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove #SCIENTIST https://t.co/XaDLBRDmfe

TWICE made another incredibly successful comeback with Formula of Love and a new 'scientist' concept. The girl group was already on the rise with the success of their previous album and their newly released English song, The Feels.

Though the album didn’t perform well on the South Korean charts, it was received greatly by international critics. The album ranks No. 7 on South China Morning Post’s ‘25 Best K-pop Albums of 2021’ list.

1) Stray Kids’ NOEASY - 1.29 million

The blockbuster of JYPE, Stray Kids’ first 2021 release, a full album titled NOEASY, has made the group the first and only artist to be deemed a million-seller group with only one album. The album’s title is a wordplay on the many criticisms Stray Kids’ experimental music has been limited to being “noisy.”

Also Read Article Continues below

With a 14-track full-length album majorly created by in-group producers and songwriters 3Racha, the album’s incredible success is proof that Stray Kids' “noise” is actually loved by many.

Edited by R. Elahi