Fans slam DJ Park Myung Soo for making TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun uncomfortable

TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun appeared as guests on Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show on November 17. While fans hoped they would get funny and behind-the-scenes insights to the group’s latest comeback, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, they were disappointed with the way Park Myung Soo interviewed the members.

ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom) believe the host used “pushy tone”, ending up making the members feel uncomfortable. They’re also upset with the questions he asked the members. Rather than talking about the comeback album preps or simple things, the host asked them about their future relationships, and seemingly singled out Tzuyu for being a foreigner.

DJ Park Myung Soo under fire for using ‘pushy tone’ with TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun

To promote their latest comeback, TWICE split up into groups on different variety and radio shows. Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung headed over to 2PM Date with Muzi and Ahn Young Mi on November 15 while Tzuyu and Dahyun appeared on Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show. After getting a taste of the radio show, fans are now demanding JYP Entertainment never let the group appear on the show.

According to some ONCEs, Tzuyu and Dahyun looked uncomfortable throughout the radio show but still managed to put on a smile and reply politely. Host Park Myung Soo is under the bus for asking “unprofessional” questions to the TWICE members.

미나의 배🧪 @myouiwaddles Park Myungsoo's radio questions are of a terrible quality. Another reason translators weren't on the ball live translating could be that the official Twice accs which are run by JYPE did not announce this schedule. Please do some work Div3. Park Myungsoo's radio questions are of a terrible quality. Another reason translators weren't on the ball live translating could be that the official Twice accs which are run by JYPE did not announce this schedule. Please do some work Div3.

ੈelle‧₊˚ @sinisonmul WHY ISN'T THE ISSUE INVOLVING PARK MYUNGSOO AND TWICE NOT TRENDING YET ??? HE LITERALLY DISRESPECTED TWICE AND ASKED QUESTIONS THAT MADE TZUYU AND DAHYUN UNCOMFY WTF WHY ISN'T THE ISSUE INVOLVING PARK MYUNGSOO AND TWICE NOT TRENDING YET ??? HE LITERALLY DISRESPECTED TWICE AND ASKED QUESTIONS THAT MADE TZUYU AND DAHYUN UNCOMFY WTF

For unknown reasons, Park Myung Soo asked the members if they could wait for their boyfriends to return from their enlistment. Considering Tzuyu and Dahyun are currently single, at least publicly, the question elicited a disgruntled response. He also asked them about their comeback song SCIENTIST’s ranking on Korean music charts. Unfortunately, SCIENTIST did not perform as well on the MelOn and Genie charts as expected.

zony 🐢 @tortugajh @StuckOnTwice247 Plus he was being racist toward Tzuyu, he kept asking her if she could understand and keep up and kept bringing up the fact she is a foreigner @StuckOnTwice247 Plus he was being racist toward Tzuyu, he kept asking her if she could understand and keep up and kept bringing up the fact she is a foreigner

💜ᵗᵉᵉ @TwiceTLy The DJ showed such bad form as host, totally unprepared and unprofessional with both his questions and attitude. The girls tried their best to be accommodating but still clearly showed signs of being uncomfortable. Because of that, I didn't want to translate any part of it either The DJ showed such bad form as host, totally unprepared and unprofessional with both his questions and attitude. The girls tried their best to be accommodating but still clearly showed signs of being uncomfortable. Because of that, I didn't want to translate any part of it either

Another inappropriate question was about Tzuyu being a foreigner. He stopped at intervals multiple times to ask Tzuyu, who has been a TWICE member since 2015 (and a trainee from years before), if she understood what they were talking about. Many ONCEs called the interview an “interrogation” and “cringe”. Many fan translators even refused to translate the show.

jyan the chemist ⚗️🔬 @yeonskaji @scarynico park myungsoo asked sensitive topics to datzu, lovelife, k-charts and such and even yelled or raised his voice tone when tzuyu didn't answer his question. datzu were really uncomfortable during their guesting on his show @scarynico park myungsoo asked sensitive topics to datzu, lovelife, k-charts and such and even yelled or raised his voice tone when tzuyu didn't answer his question. datzu were really uncomfortable during their guesting on his show

💜ᵗᵉᵉ @TwiceTLy Is this a radio interview or an interrogation...The second hand cringe is almost unbearable 😭😭😭 Is this a radio interview or an interrogation...The second hand cringe is almost unbearable 😭😭😭

head chemist twiceland 👩‍🔬 @momospublicist every year park myungsoo is criticized for the way he comments and acted towards women and you let datzu to his radio show?? @jypnation @jypetwice every year park myungsoo is criticized for the way he comments and acted towards women and you let datzu to his radio show?? @jypnation @jypetwice https://t.co/PLaMxkyHXg

Hong @S9QUARE All I have to say, this man is uneducated. I personally dont even get how he's doing dj at the radio, he must have someone huge behind his back in the broadcast market. All I know him is from Infinite Challenge, and he wasn't really a good man there All I have to say, this man is uneducated. I personally dont even get how he's doing dj at the radio, he must have someone huge behind his back in the broadcast market. All I know him is from Infinite Challenge, and he wasn't really a good man there

This isn’t the first time host Park Myung Soo has received flak for his manner of speaking and outdated thoughts. He has a history of showcasing narrow-minded perspectives and treatment of the opposite gender.

RiskyRiskyChaeng @CuzChae I hope DATZU can have other better radio programs.Instead of a garbage DJ like PARK MYUNGSOO to make everyone uncomfortable.🤮🤮🤮 @JYPETWICE I hope DATZU can have other better radio programs.Instead of a garbage DJ like PARK MYUNGSOO to make everyone uncomfortable.🤮🤮🤮@JYPETWICE

Meanwhile, TWICE recently announced the first leg of their fourth world tour III.

