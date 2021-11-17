Fans slam DJ Park Myung Soo for making TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun uncomfortable

TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun appeared as guests on Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show on November 17. While fans hoped they would get funny and behind-the-scenes insights to the group’s latest comeback, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, they were disappointed with the way Park Myung Soo interviewed the members.
ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom) believe the host used “pushy tone”, ending up making the members feel uncomfortable. They’re also upset with the questions he asked the members. Rather than talking about the comeback album preps or simple things, the host asked them about their future relationships, and seemingly singled out Tzuyu for being a foreigner.
DJ Park Myung Soo under fire for using ‘pushy tone’ with TWICE’s Tzuyu and Dahyun
To promote their latest comeback, TWICE split up into groups on different variety and radio shows. Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung headed over to 2PM Date with Muzi and Ahn Young Mi on November 15 while Tzuyu and Dahyun appeared on Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show. After getting a taste of the radio show, fans are now demanding JYP Entertainment never let the group appear on the show.
According to some ONCEs, Tzuyu and Dahyun looked uncomfortable throughout the radio show but still managed to put on a smile and reply politely. Host Park Myung Soo is under the bus for asking “unprofessional” questions to the TWICE members.
For unknown reasons, Park Myung Soo asked the members if they could wait for their boyfriends to return from their enlistment. Considering Tzuyu and Dahyun are currently single, at least publicly, the question elicited a disgruntled response. He also asked them about their comeback song SCIENTIST’s ranking on Korean music charts. Unfortunately, SCIENTIST did not perform as well on the MelOn and Genie charts as expected.
Another inappropriate question was about Tzuyu being a foreigner. He stopped at intervals multiple times to ask Tzuyu, who has been a TWICE member since 2015 (and a trainee from years before), if she understood what they were talking about. Many ONCEs called the interview an “interrogation” and “cringe”. Many fan translators even refused to translate the show.
This isn’t the first time host Park Myung Soo has received flak for his manner of speaking and outdated thoughts. He has a history of showcasing narrow-minded perspectives and treatment of the opposite gender.
Meanwhile, TWICE recently announced the first leg of their fourth world tour III.