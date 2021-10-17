JYP Entertainment slammed after Stray Kids perform atop a slippery helipad

Members of the JYP Entertainment boy group Stray Kids have been raking in a lot of positive attention and praise recently, after fans witnessed their professionalism during a performance of their latest release Thunderous.
Despite many members of the group sharing a fear of heights, Stray Kids performed a modified version of their hit song on a rooftop which didn't go unnoticed by fans.
While showering Stray Kids with praise, many raised concerns about the decisions taken by their management company and other staff that placed them atop a dangerous venue.
Stray Kids perform on a rooftop helipad; Company and staff face severe backlash
Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop boy group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted in March 2017 with their song District 9 and the EP I Am Not. Their latest Korean music release is their studio album Noeasy with the title track Thunderous.
For the Changwon K-Pop World Festival this year, the boy group was scheduled to perform Thunderous. When the performance aired, fans were surprised to see the members of Stray Kids perform on a rooftop helipad, due to the fact that several of them have a phobia or intense fear of heights.
After the performance aired, Stays took to social media to swarm the singers with positive and supportive messages.
While the outpouring of energy from Stray Kids fans was massively positive, several took the time to point out and question JYP Entertainment and other staff for approving the group's performance at that particular venue.
Many also spotted and called out several dangerous conditions that were present while the idols were performing, including a wet floor and lack of barriers despite performing on a small platform.
Currently, both JYP Entertainment and KBS (who held the Changwon K-Pop World Festival) have not made any comments on the backlash that they are receiving.
The Thunderous performance by Stray Kids aired on October 15, 2021. Other K-pop acts that performed at the festival are aespa, Monsta X, ATEEZ, The Boyz, Oh My Girl, ONEUS, and Cravity.