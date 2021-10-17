JYP Entertainment slammed after Stray Kids perform atop a slippery helipad

Members of the JYP Entertainment boy group Stray Kids have been raking in a lot of positive attention and praise recently, after fans witnessed their professionalism during a performance of their latest release Thunderous.

Despite many members of the group sharing a fear of heights, Stray Kids performed a modified version of their hit song on a rooftop which didn't go unnoticed by fans.

While showering Stray Kids with praise, many raised concerns about the decisions taken by their management company and other staff that placed them atop a dangerous venue.

Stray Kids perform on a rooftop helipad; Company and staff face severe backlash

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop boy group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted in March 2017 with their song District 9 and the EP I Am Not. Their latest Korean music release is their studio album Noeasy with the title track Thunderous.

For the Changwon K-Pop World Festival this year, the boy group was scheduled to perform Thunderous. When the performance aired, fans were surprised to see the members of Stray Kids perform on a rooftop helipad, due to the fact that several of them have a phobia or intense fear of heights.

Hann 😈 @spoicychilli So I found out on Tiktok that SKZ had to perform on a helipad despite one of the member's fear of heights. Wtf. I'm proud of Lee Know for pushing on but staffs should really take note of each member's phobia. They could've given them a different location tbh So I found out on Tiktok that SKZ had to perform on a helipad despite one of the member's fear of heights. Wtf. I'm proud of Lee Know for pushing on but staffs should really take note of each member's phobia. They could've given them a different location tbh https://t.co/AWk8lsQTGD

After the performance aired, Stays took to social media to swarm the singers with positive and supportive messages.

₍ᵔ·͈༝·͈ᵔ₎ ♡ @fromhanie han jisung ~ stays are so proud of you ♥️ despite having fear of heights, you still showed an amazing performance han jisung ~ stays are so proud of you ♥️ despite having fear of heights, you still showed an amazing performance https://t.co/Sw0j74bGYq

리노쟈기 @leekncvv STAY PROUD OF LEE KNOW

-Our dance leader has a phobia of heights and danced on top of a high building today. Despite his fear he tried his best and stayed strong throughout the performance. HE SAID MIC IS ON STAY PROUD OF LEE KNOW

-Our dance leader has a phobia of heights and danced on top of a high building today. Despite his fear he tried his best and stayed strong throughout the performance. HE SAID MIC IS ON https://t.co/0R1WtHRzS7

seanny @CHRISLINOER lee know performed so well despite of being afraid of heights aaaaaa i’m so so proud of you my beloved 🥺 lee know performed so well despite of being afraid of heights aaaaaa i’m so so proud of you my beloved 🥺 https://t.co/ZtWDfGHnni

lilo @linosddana

#StaysAreProudOfLeeKnow

@Stray_Kids You did amazing sweetie, we acknowledge the additional effort you made to perform up there cause it’s not easy. Truly a pro idol that shouldn’t have been put in that situationSTAY PROUD OF LEE KNOW #LeeKnowTheBest You did amazing sweetie, we acknowledge the additional effort you made to perform up there cause it’s not easy. Truly a pro idol that shouldn’t have been put in that situationSTAY PROUD OF LEE KNOW#LeeKnowTheBest

#StaysAreProudOfLeeKnow

@Stray_Kids https://t.co/Lky3Cnlhs7

While the outpouring of energy from Stray Kids fans was massively positive, several took the time to point out and question JYP Entertainment and other staff for approving the group's performance at that particular venue.

Many also spotted and called out several dangerous conditions that were present while the idols were performing, including a wet floor and lack of barriers despite performing on a small platform.

oli⁸ joker era @_8sfate_ there was a reason why changbin and hyunjin didn't even get on the backs of chan and jisung and it's bc jisung is afraid of heights as well and changbin might be too (- kd week)... why would they let them perform... the strength it must've taken to even get up there.. there was a reason why changbin and hyunjin didn't even get on the backs of chan and jisung and it's bc jisung is afraid of heights as well and changbin might be too (- kd week)... why would they let them perform... the strength it must've taken to even get up there..

saturn⁷⚡HYUNJIN AOTM @btstrayers idc if it was kbs or jyp idea but this is unacceptable you don't let artist perform at this height when it rains and even more without barrier idc if it was kbs or jyp idea but this is unacceptable you don't let artist perform at this height when it rains and even more without barrier https://t.co/96eV1BoZ1E

Eunrae Seo | HYUNJIN AOTM @SpearB_chngbn The whole performance was so uncomfortable. Lee Know's fear of height, floor might be slippery because of the rain, and Chan's outfit, i think it's cold up there. Clearly they were not enjoying. The whole performance was so uncomfortable. Lee Know's fear of height, floor might be slippery because of the rain, and Chan's outfit, i think it's cold up there. Clearly they were not enjoying. https://t.co/p0vROuTzE9

Nat⚡🐼 *Kinda ia @staaayyyfrv Its already dangerous esp for someone who have phobia of height but its also rain there....wet floor..🥲. Im so sad but also im so proud to skz esp lee know 😭❤ Its already dangerous esp for someone who have phobia of height but its also rain there....wet floor..🥲. Im so sad but also im so proud to skz esp lee know 😭❤ https://t.co/2iS6TCS8jK

⁸ZEE @skijzee LET'S BE REALISTIC, THE WIND ON HIGHER AND OPEN PLACES ARE STRONG ASF. SKZ PERFORM ON A HIGH BUILDING WITH WET AND SLIPPERY SURFACE, OPEN SPACE WITH NO SAFETY RAILINGS + SOME OF THE MEMBERS HAVE FEAR OF HEIGHTS. WHO TF WOULDN'T GET MAD?!?! LET'S BE REALISTIC, THE WIND ON HIGHER AND OPEN PLACES ARE STRONG ASF. SKZ PERFORM ON A HIGH BUILDING WITH WET AND SLIPPERY SURFACE, OPEN SPACE WITH NO SAFETY RAILINGS + SOME OF THE MEMBERS HAVE FEAR OF HEIGHTS. WHO TF WOULDN'T GET MAD?!?!

nicole🌱 @goldnception skz can perform literally anywhere and absolutely kill it….. there was no need for them to be on that WET helicopter pad idc skz can perform literally anywhere and absolutely kill it….. there was no need for them to be on that WET helicopter pad idc

sany @drewsmenu skz had to perform on a wet terrace with zero railing???? skz had to perform on a wet terrace with zero railing???? https://t.co/OEMXpXmslO

★ JORDY AT WORK 📌🐺 | 🧷 /semi ia @MischievousChan It actually fucking pisses me off to see skz treated this way not only their stage was on a helipad when they have members who aren’t comfortable with heights but they were performing on a wet floor too with no barrier this is bs honestly It actually fucking pisses me off to see skz treated this way not only their stage was on a helipad when they have members who aren’t comfortable with heights but they were performing on a wet floor too with no barrier this is bs honestly

saturn⁷⚡HYUNJIN AOTM @btstrayers as someone who fear height, i have admiration for lee know who despite his fear did perform so well at just a high place...anyway i hope jyp will never make them do this again as someone who fear height, i have admiration for lee know who despite his fear did perform so well at just a high place...anyway i hope jyp will never make them do this again https://t.co/N0I5eezD9t

Currently, both JYP Entertainment and KBS (who held the Changwon K-Pop World Festival) have not made any comments on the backlash that they are receiving.

The Thunderous performance by Stray Kids aired on October 15, 2021. Other K-pop acts that performed at the festival are aespa, Monsta X, ATEEZ, The Boyz, Oh My Girl, ONEUS, and Cravity.

Edited by R. Elahi