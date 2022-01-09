Fans defend Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun for being body shamed 

Recently, K-pop idol Kim Chaehyun received a lot of attention after a video went viral on Youtube. In the video, the YouTuber body-shamed the singer over her belly fat. K-pop fans got defensive and supported the idol by coming to her rescue.

Kep1er is a multi-national girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2021 Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999. The group has nine members, Kim Chae-hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto and Shen Xiaoting.

Kim Chaehyun gets the support of netizens

Yet again, YouTuber Sojang is in the limelight. The YouTuber posted a video body-shaming Kim Chaehyun over belly fat. After seeing this, many fans and netizens came together to defend the idol. They pointed out that such remarks and judgements are disrespectful.

Their kind words of support and encouragement show how much they care for Kim Chaehyun. Comments on Sojang's YouTube channel stated:

"Chaehyun is perfect just the way she is. Stop harassing her."

"stay mad I guess , chaehyunie will always slay!"

Another said:

"She is still the most beautiful in the universe."

A supporter stated that they'd rather see Kim Chaehyun happy, healthy, and living her best life:

"Actually I'm extremely happy that chaehyun has a bit of body fat, I would rather she be a healthy weight and strong and happy, as we all wish the best for her. It's better for her to be strong, healthy and happy."

The girls are here, Kep1er's debut and first mini album

K-pop girl group Kep1er made their much-anticipated debut. The group released their first mini album FIRST IMPACT on January 3, 2022. The title track WA DA DA is a dance track that represents the group's energy and lovely charms.

The song demonstrates their ambition to be the best. They return love and appreciation to fans with awesome music and jaw-dropping performances . The girls wore black, white, and pink chic outfits, along with a punk-pop look with plaid patterned details.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider