Rookie group Kep1er's latest dance practice video is winning hearts online

Girls Planet 999’s latest girl group, Kep1er, continues to shine, this time in a practice video.

MNet’s idol audition show Girl Planet 999 recently revealed the name and line-up for the winners of this year’s competition. While the name, Kep1er, which is a reference to the 18th century scientist, received mixed reviews, the 9 members too were embroiled in their fair share of controversy especially Heuing Bahiyyih.

Even amidst all the turmoil, the group has continued to release various kinds of content on several social media platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Kep1er covers O.O.O

It has been only a few days since their inception, but Kep1er has already had a busy few days. The band has been actively interacting with fans via social media accounts.

On November 9, the girl group dropped a practice video for “O.O.O”, which happens to be the theme song of Girls Planet 999. Showing off their synchronized choreography, Kep1er members impressed fans with their moves. The comment section quickly accumulated a lot of positive reviews, with many complimenting every participants’ dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Many fans of Kep1er were pleasantly surprised by how the central figure kept changing throughout the performance, giving everyone a chance. The order of changing centers was the same as the final rank of the girls, with Chinese sensation Xiao Ting stealing the show with her incredible finish in the center.

susie ☼ @xiaoguchi each member of kep1er had a center moment in order of their ranking im crying each member of kep1er had a center moment in order of their ranking im crying https://t.co/VrSmoLtx1K

ً @acexiaotings who said kep1er in the top 10 for most synchronized groups of 4th gen who said kep1er in the top 10 for most synchronized groups of 4th gen https://t.co/TFXkvqc72e

Viewers were all praises for former CLC member Yujin, who they claimed they could not look away from.

Here are some of comments Kep1er’s video received from gushing fans (translated from Korean):

😮.😮.😮1. Everyone had center time ♡ 2. The order of being on the center was based on ranks 3. Last formation: K,K,K,J,C,J,K,K,K

I love how all the members have their own center part and they all shined so brightly. Can't wait for these girls to debut!!

YUJIN and XIAOTING are born to be center.. This is the first time I see Yujin showed an experienced Idol, her presence was insane here. She give chick vibe as a center.

I like how every member got center time, and you can see no member lacks in dancing. All the girls compliment each other so well here! KEP1ER fighting!!

It really has just shown that they are exceptional dancers, with a really perfect synchronization, all added to the charisma and talent that you reflect, this group will be so great, I feel so happy for everyone and especially for Yujin because as Cheshire I know for what has passed, I will support the group until the end, good luck Kep1er

Never I’d say the day would come where my eyes is fixed to only one girl and that’s Xiaoting. her beauty is idk 😍😍😍😍 i love and appreciate the other members too

What I like about Yujin is she does everything JUST right, she is a perfectionist to the core. In center she takes the spotlight but doesn't overdo it, she gives the whole group power but doesn't outshine it. She dances strongly and gracefully but don't overdance or underwhelm her movements a single bit. She is like a solid core the whole group can rely on. The other girls will only develop and be stronger from now on. Let's go Kep1er, to the skies and beyond!

After releasing the video, the rookie group asked fans on Twitter how they felt about their performance, and the reviews were glowing.

dean 🍒 @mochiyyih @official_kep1er Our princess bahiyyih is so pretty! She dance beautifully too! We are really looking forward for more of amazing performances cause we know bahiyyih always works so hard. But please don't forget to take good care of yourself. Health always comes first! So stay safe and healthy! @official_kep1er Our princess bahiyyih is so pretty! She dance beautifully too! We are really looking forward for more of amazing performances cause we know bahiyyih always works so hard. But please don't forget to take good care of yourself. Health always comes first! So stay safe and healthy!

ً @ilyubing yujin's facial expressions when she dances yujin's facial expressions when she dances https://t.co/zbj0jk9ASd

♡ yujin @wstaek yall. theres so many comments like this with hundreds of likes on the dance practice yall. theres so many comments like this with hundreds of likes on the dance practice https://t.co/ncGw8geuzp

choi yujin’s lawyer @yujintothesky yujin and xiaoting’s proportions + dance lines are no joke yujin and xiaoting’s proportions + dance lines are no joke https://t.co/ksSN1sZ9Co

With the controversies already forgotten, it looks like Kep1er is all set to shine in K-Pop world, one dance video at a time.

