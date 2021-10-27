Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih aware of the online hate, reveals uncle 

Kep1er member and Girls Planet 999 runner-up Heuning Bahiyyih’s uncle, Vincent, has revealed that the young idol is well aware of the hate she receives on the Internet.

Ever since MNet’s idol audition show, Girls Planet 999, announced the name and the lineup for the new girl group, Kep1er, its members have received immense scrutiny.

With each viewer having their personal favorites, some animosity towards the winning group is expected. But most of the hate seems to be targeted at Huening Bahiyyih, who happens to be the younger sibling of two K-Pop idols, TXT’s Kai and former VIVA member, and current influencer, Lea Huening.

Recently, Bahiyyih’s uncle Vincent Huening revealed that the idol had read several of the hate messages she received.

Why is Girls Planet 999 runner up and Kep1er member, Huening Bahiyyih recieving hate?

The 17-year old was already well known before her appearance on Girls Planet 999 due to her famous siblings, mainly Kai. However, her star connection was revealed to the other participants on the show in only the second episode. While Bahiyyih has proved her talent throughout the show, several viewers have expressed displeasure at her second-place position in the final line-up.

The charming singer’s rank was relatively low throughout the reality show, with Bahiyyih holding a ranking of 13 overall by the penultimate episode. Several believed that she wouldn’t make it to the final lineup, which consisted of the top 9 members.

Gyu_tie @gyu_tiee KEP1ER CENTRAL @KEP1ERCENTRAL Debut Member - P02 K-Group Huening BahiyyihCongratulations! Debut Member - P02 K-Group Huening BahiyyihCongratulations! Imagine getting the most hate out of all candidates, but still able to debut! Bahiyyih you're truly the best!👏👏👏 twitter.com/_gplanet999/st… Imagine getting the most hate out of all candidates, but still able to debut! Bahiyyih you're truly the best!👏👏👏 twitter.com/_gplanet999/st…

catherine || college📃 @mytinietyun the girl got mistreated by mnet, got hate for no reason, her potentials got questioned, got called privileged, almost got no screentime, but she made it to the debut team cuz she is talented, cuz she deserves to debut. huening bahiyyih congrats my baby the girl got mistreated by mnet, got hate for no reason, her potentials got questioned, got called privileged, almost got no screentime, but she made it to the debut team cuz she is talented, cuz she deserves to debut. huening bahiyyih congrats my baby https://t.co/HdRRA8VaZ4

However, when Girls Planet 999 switched to the controversial one-pick vote system, Bahiyyih’s rank skyrocketed. The artist’s colossal fan following voted for her, ensuring Bahiyyih ended up in the 2nd position, with 923,567 points and the maximum votes among all.

Apart from Bahiyyih’s fans, viewers of the show were upset at the final result, with many believing others to be more deserving. The outpouring of hate towards the singer became so huge that fans, who call themselves Hiyyihlights, complained to the singer’s agency, Play M Entertainment.

“Won’t you feel like it’s deserving even if she gets outcast?”

“I guess getting cursed at is also a position.”

Huening Bahiyyih's uncle Vincent reveals interesting information

In light of these hateful comments, Huening Bahiyyih’s uncle’s revelation might make the haters reconsider their malicious words.

Vincent, who has been a very vocal supporter of all three Huening siblings, in response to a fan’s concerned message, said

“Bahiyyih knew about the controversy and the negativity during GP999,”

♡̷ @ddalgi_moon the fact that bahiyyih’s uncle said that bahiyyih realized all the hate that she received— now yall need to shut your mouth fr. yall being too much. the fact that bahiyyih’s uncle said that bahiyyih realized all the hate that she received— now yall need to shut your mouth fr. yall being too much. https://t.co/y8LN1cQDJZ

Bahiyyih’s uncle also revealed that despite the comments, the Kep1er member appears to be dealing with the negativity well and that her confidence in her abilities is intact.

“In fact, she got even better as the show progressed.”

Vincent Heuning also placated fans by saying that he doesn’t think the hateful “attacks” against Bahiyyih will affect her career throughout Kep1er’s two-and-a-half-year contract.

In another message, Vincent also referred to Bahiyyih’s siblings, saying

“I know it feels awful to think that [Bahiyyih’s] or her siblings’ feelings will be hurt, but all three of them are confident in their abilities and talents.”

Snow ♡ @HIYYIHNAVVAB @mochiyyih Mr. Vincent is actually vocal in supporting his niece and nephew and comfortable interacting with their fans it's not like we are flooding him with messages well in fact he's the first to dm us sometimes @mochiyyih Mr. Vincent is actually vocal in supporting his niece and nephew and comfortable interacting with their fans it's not like we are flooding him with messages well in fact he's the first to dm us sometimes

Instead of being upset and angry at the wave of hatred, Vincent Huening asked Bahiyyih’s fans to continue supporting and cheering for her. He encouraged Hiyyihlights to keep streaming Bahiyyih’s fancams.

“Soon there will be more reasons to love and admire Bahiyyih.”

Uncle Vincent Huening also left a comment on his Facebook page, expressing his desire to assist Hiyyihlights (as well as Hueningkai's "Ningdungies" and Lea's "Leamons") in overcoming the obstacles posed by the hatred.

“For the final GP999 Top 9 to have made it where they are, the fans of 90 girls have had to experience disappointment and frustration,”

Adding that Bahiyyih is the "easiest target" for venting their frustrations because of her "famous brother backstory."

Snow ♡ @HIYYIHNAVVAB So someone dmed me yesterday and ask me to tweet this comment from Bahiyyih's uncle. This is his message for Hiyyihlights ♡Photo crdts : @txtmyvoice So someone dmed me yesterday and ask me to tweet this comment from Bahiyyih's uncle. This is his message for Hiyyihlights ♡Photo crdts : @txtmyvoice https://t.co/aE12eOKvcy

Vincent has been a vocal supporter of Bahiyyih and her siblings, often commenting on their videos and posts.

lilaa (busy) @hueningsea Vincent 승찬 (@.kkmn99) has left a comment on Huening Kai's tiktok?!?!??! he's a tiktoker and selebgram. GODDDDDDDD i was a fan of him Vincent 승찬 (@.kkmn99) has left a comment on Huening Kai's tiktok?!?!??! he's a tiktoker and selebgram. GODDDDDDDD i was a fan of him https://t.co/A3dyAvHNYK

Vincent Huening is actively involved with the fans of the idols, taking a moment to thank them for their support.

𝗌𝗈𝗈 솝 @soobciel Uncle vincent thanked me for supporting TXT and huening family on FB I'm so happy Uncle vincent thanked me for supporting TXT and huening family on FB I'm so happy https://t.co/J3wRPStwrt

Huening Bahiyyih and her fellow Kep1er members are expected to make their debut in December. While WAKEONE Entertainment (the agency co-managing Kep1er) has asked fans to report any hate or defamation they see to their headquarters, Play M Entertainment has yet to state whether they plan to pursue legal action against malicious commenters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar