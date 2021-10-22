Fans list down Mnet’s mistreatments towards Huening Bahiyyih on Girls Planet 999

As Girls Planet 999 nears its finale, loyal fans of Huening Bahiyyih have made a list of all the ‘mistreatments’ the trainee has been subjected to by Mnet. These include weird fan-camera zoom-ins, cutting off her ending part, choosing an “unflattering” thumbnail for her fancam, and more.
They believe the trainee has been a victim of ‘evil editing, and has even been used to generate clout by showing her video call conversation with her brother, the popular K-pop group, TXT’s Huening Kai. While this has been going on since episode one, one fan has made an entire list of everything wrong with Mnet’s treatment of Huening Bahiyyih.
Huening Bahiyyih’s mistreatment by Mnet and judges on Girls Planet 999 has fans fuming
Fans have been voicing out their discontent of Mnet’s ‘unfair’ treatment towards Huening Bahiyyih. Now, one particular fan has gone a step further and taken responsibility for listing them all down in one Twitter thread. As fans continue voting diligently for her to help her debut, they have also listed the various ways they’ve noticed Mnet not treating Huening Bahiyyih correctly, during the entire three-month period of the show.
This ‘mistreatment’ in turn makes viewers think she’s lacking, which is certainly not the case, as fans provide enough behind-the-scenes proof.
The Twitter user @holyhiyyih started listing things down from the start. In episode 2, she talked about how Mnet “used siblings for clout” as they showed only Huening Bahiyyih’s interaction with the TXT idol and pointed out the mistakes in the dance.
In the next performance, they didn’t show her group’s intermediate evaluation. Another major point fans found out is that judges never praised her for her vocals or dancing.
Even her dance improvisations received no praise; at least the praise did not get through the final episode cut.
In episode 10, as the other members of the Shoot team received criticism, the judges once again failed to praise her.
In the CREATION MISSION, Huening Bahiyyih’s outfit was the odd one out. Other members were given crop tops with shorts or pants, whereas she was given an oversized t-shirt with pink knee caps.
Next up is the poor individual fancam. Her fancam even cuts off her face and her sides in multiple instances.
Then there’s them cutting her off from the team’s frame and the ending fairy for their stage Ice Cream.
With just the finale left, fans are hoping Mnet treats Huening Bahiyyih right and that she finally gets to achieve her dream of debuting.
Meanwhile, Mnet Girls Planet 999’s finale voting’s second round will start tomorrow, during the finale live-stream on October 22.