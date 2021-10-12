Sunmi responds to hate comments, fans come out in support of the star

Sunmi has responded to the unprecedented deluge of death threats and hate comments that the former Wonder Girls member has received.

The South Korean K-pop star recently made an appearance on Mnet's show Girls Planet 999, as a K-pop master, acting as both a mentor and a judge for the contestants of the survival show. The appearance led to Sunmi receiving a lot of threats, including one which said,

"How do I kill this b*** Sunmi?"

Sunmi responds to hate comments

On October 11, Sunmi tweeted a series of screenshots of posts made by people on the online forum DC Gallery. Here, people explicitly threatened to kill her, and have also threatened to leave hateful comments on the streaming profile when she releases an album.

The posts, when translated into English, say,

How do I kill this b**** Sunmi, lol

Sunmi, don't release an album, I'm going to write curses on MelOn in realtime

Sunmi then continued, in a series of tweets, asking her fans what she had done wrong.

Miyayeah @miyaohyeah 제가 뭘 그렇게 잘못했을까요 제가 뭘 그렇게 잘못했을까요

Translation:

"What did I do so wrong?"

Miyayeah @miyaohyeah 제가 뭘 어떻게 하는 게 좋을까요 제가 뭘 어떻게 하는 게 좋을까요

Miyayeah @miyaohyeah 어느 부분에서 그렇게 제가 꼴도 보기 싫으시고 죽이고 싶으셨을까요 1화때 제가 말했던 심사기준때문일까요? 지금까지 모니터 하면서 좀 더 많은 분들이 공감하실 수 있게 이야기를 하려고 노력했어요 우리 친구들을 위해 제가 뭘 해줄 수 있는지도 정말 모든 순간에 진심으로 어느 부분에서 그렇게 제가 꼴도 보기 싫으시고 죽이고 싶으셨을까요 1화때 제가 말했던 심사기준때문일까요? 지금까지 모니터 하면서 좀 더 많은 분들이 공감하실 수 있게 이야기를 하려고 노력했어요 우리 친구들을 위해 제가 뭘 해줄 수 있는지도 정말 모든 순간에 진심으로

"What aspect of me do you hate that makes you want to kill me? Is it my judgement standard that I said during episode 1? I put forth an effort to speak in a way that can resonate with more people as I observed myself. With all earnestness in every moment, I thought about what I can do for our girls."

The K-pop idol ended her thread by asking fans to "support our girls."

Miyayeah @miyaohyeah 우리 친구들을 더 열심히 응원해주세요 제발 우리 친구들을 더 열심히 응원해주세요 제발

Fans of Sunmi come out in support

Sunmi's tweets, asking for justification and help, have led to a increase in the singer's fans coming in support of their favorite idol. Several have commented (translated):

"She should not look at those online communities,"

"That person is crazy, I saw Sunmi taking care of the contestants so well,"

"Those trashy malicious commenters just need to be sued,"

Some fans have even demanded that the site itself be taken down, and legal action taken against the malicious commenters.

"That site should disappear,"

"the DC gallery people are crazy,"

"Those types of people need to be taught a lesson,"

"In all honesty, there's no solution to those types of crazy people unless you sue them."

Twitter, too, is abuzz with supportive comments for Sunmi.

tori is SAVAGE @my_tori_

Please dont let those comments get to ur heart!!

Been in a reality show, as a mentor is hard, and u have the experience and credibility to do so.

We are talking about art, which is subjective, so ofcourse will be pp + @miyaohyeah Miyaa u dont have to justify urself, u did nothing wrong!!!Please dont let those comments get to ur heart!!Been in a reality show, as a mentor is hard, and u have the experience and credibility to do so.We are talking about art, which is subjective, so ofcourse will be pp + @miyaohyeah Miyaa u dont have to justify urself, u did nothing wrong!!!

Shoeb™ @cruelrush @miyaohyeah You are a really good judge, and anyone with a sane mind knows that!! Please don't listen to these few people who are miserable in their own life so want to make other people miserable as well, I promise you that many people love you and the girls themselves really appreciate you @miyaohyeah You are a really good judge, and anyone with a sane mind knows that!! Please don't listen to these few people who are miserable in their own life so want to make other people miserable as well, I promise you that many people love you and the girls themselves really appreciate you

Sunmi released her new single album 'Tail' as a solo artist on February 23, 2021, to great critical acclaim. The idol also released her third EP 1/6 on August 7, 2021.

On the same day as the Twitter thread, October 11, Sunmi released her new digital single, "Go or Stop?"

Edited by Danyal Arabi