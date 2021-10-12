Sunmi responds to hate comments, fans come out in support of the star

Sunmi has responded to the unprecedented deluge of death threats and hate comments that the former Wonder Girls member has received.
The South Korean K-pop star recently made an appearance on Mnet's show Girls Planet 999, as a K-pop master, acting as both a mentor and a judge for the contestants of the survival show. The appearance led to Sunmi receiving a lot of threats, including one which said,
"How do I kill this b*** Sunmi?"
Sunmi responds to hate comments
On October 11, Sunmi tweeted a series of screenshots of posts made by people on the online forum DC Gallery. Here, people explicitly threatened to kill her, and have also threatened to leave hateful comments on the streaming profile when she releases an album.
The posts, when translated into English, say,
How do I kill this b**** Sunmi, lol
Sunmi, don't release an album, I'm going to write curses on MelOn in realtime
Sunmi then continued, in a series of tweets, asking her fans what she had done wrong.
Translation:
"What did I do so wrong?"
"What aspect of me do you hate that makes you want to kill me? Is it my judgement standard that I said during episode 1? I put forth an effort to speak in a way that can resonate with more people as I observed myself. With all earnestness in every moment, I thought about what I can do for our girls."
The K-pop idol ended her thread by asking fans to "support our girls."
Fans of Sunmi come out in support
Sunmi's tweets, asking for justification and help, have led to a increase in the singer's fans coming in support of their favorite idol. Several have commented (translated):
"She should not look at those online communities,"
"That person is crazy, I saw Sunmi taking care of the contestants so well,"
"Those trashy malicious commenters just need to be sued,"
Some fans have even demanded that the site itself be taken down, and legal action taken against the malicious commenters.
"That site should disappear,"
"the DC gallery people are crazy,"
"Those types of people need to be taught a lesson,"
"In all honesty, there's no solution to those types of crazy people unless you sue them."
Twitter, too, is abuzz with supportive comments for Sunmi.
Sunmi released her new single album 'Tail' as a solo artist on February 23, 2021, to great critical acclaim. The idol also released her third EP 1/6 on August 7, 2021.
On the same day as the Twitter thread, October 11, Sunmi released her new digital single, "Go or Stop?"