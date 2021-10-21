Huening Bahiyyih’s company revealed: IU's former and Weeekly's current talent agency

Huening Bahiyyih’s fans had long been waiting to know which agency she would join, and they finally have an answer - Play M Entertainment. The company posted Huening Bahiyyih’s photos and asked fans to support her by voting for her on the survival drama Girls Planet 999. The official release confirms that Huening Bahiyyih has chosen Play M Entertainment to represent her.
Which agency is Huening Bahiyyih under?
Since the news of Huening Bahiyyih wanting to be an idol was released online, fans have been waiting for her to join an agency and debut. Huening Bahiyyih has been working towards her dream as an independent trainee, but her talent finally has a home.
She previously passed auditions for YG Entertainment and BE: LIFT Lab, revealing her dance academy in 2020. However, she didn't move forward with any of them. The next thing fans heard about her was her participating in Mnet's survival show for a chance to debut in a girl group.
On October 19, Play M Entertainment revealed Huening Bahiyyih had joined their agency as a trainee by uploading Heuning Bahiyyih's photos and asking fans to support her on Girls Planet 999.
Play M Entertainment is a record label and talent agency under Kakao Entertainment which recently merged with Cre.ker Entertainment.
The agency is the current home of the After School group Weeekly, Apink, and VICTON. It was the former home of K-pop solo queen IU and School: 2015 actress Kim So Hyun.
The news of Huening Bahiyyih's agency has received mixed reactions. On the one hand, fans are happy she has finally found an agency she is confident about. However, fans believe Play M Entertainment lacks promotional skills, referring to the company's roster.
Some fans have also slammed the company for not promoting her in the past three months. The reply to these criticisms was taken care of by the other side of the fandom, who said that she might have recently joined the agency and can't promote her till the contract starts.
Meanwhile, Huening Bahiyyih jumped eight places and landed in the Top 9 in the interim final ranking results on Girls Planet 999. The tables can turn anytime, and if she doesn’t debut through the Mnet show, fans will have to wait a bit longer as Weeekly debuted last year under Play M Entertainment.
It isn’t very likely for agencies to debut another group next year, as they take time to groom trainees and focus on the new group's promotions.
Girls Planet 999’s finale will be live-streamed on October 22 on Mnet’s official YouTube channel and iQIYI.