Who is Huening Kai's sister? Meet Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih

While Girls Planet 999's new K-Pop band, Kep1er, boasts of an incredible lineup, there is also a surprising connection with TXT maknae Huening Kai! One of the members, Huening Bahiyyih, happens to be his younger sister.

TXT's Huening Kai happens to be a fourth-generation idol, rapper, vocalist, and dancer for TXT. The Korean-American singer's talents and good looks clearly run in the family, with sister Huening Bahiyyih claiming the second position on MNet's incredibly competitive Girls Planet 999.

Meet Huening Bahiyyih, TXT Huening Kai's sister

After months of competition, MNet's idol audition reality show finally announced the winners on October 22. Ahead of the finale, the channel revealed the name of their new girl group, Kep1er, to mixed audience reactions.

The eagerly anticipated members of Kep1er were finally revealed, and Huening Kai's younger sister firmly established her position as one of the nine debuting members.

The top nine contestants on Girls Planet 999 were given the opportunity to join Kep1er.

Huening Bahiyyih, who ranked an overall second in the competition, has long harbored dreams of becoming an idol just like her brother. Her older sister, Lea Navvab Huening, was also an idol and member of the now-disbanded girl group, VIVA.

marko(ia) @tyunkyuu Lea - VIVA

Huening Kai - Tomorrow X Together

Bahiyyih - Kep1erWe stan successful siblings ✨😛 Lea - VIVA

Huening Kai - Tomorrow X Together

Bahiyyih - Kep1erWe stan successful siblings ✨😛

With such strong genes in the family pool, Bahiyyih's 2nd position shouldn't come as a surprise. The Huening siblings, especially Kai, showed their love for their sister, asking fans to root for Bahiyyih on Girls Planet 999.

While fans of TXT and Kai were already aware of Huening Bahiyyih being his sister, the information was revealed to the other participants on episode 2 of Girls Planet 999. An eagle-eyed Sunmi, pointing out Bahiyyih's surname, asked if she was related to TXT's Kai.

Bahiyyih, with a knowing smile, said yes, much to the shock of the other participants.

The playful sibling bond between her and Huening Kai was on full display, with Huening Bahiyyih revealing:

"I call him often and get tactics from him to get better. I learn a lot from him."

Readers can check out the cute interaction here:

Huening Bahiyyih's position in Kep1er and Girls Planet 999, though, has received mixed reactions. While many have congratulated the singer, signed under Play M Entertainment, and commended the good genes in the family, several also thought she was undeserving of the second position.

AU | C-GROUP STAN PRESIDENT @XIA0THlNGS huening bahiyyih may not be your pick but at least respect the result because her fans did all that they could to make her dreams come true. stop shaming a kid for having a brother who debuted first when it was her dream to be an artist as a child. huening bahiyyih may not be your pick but at least respect the result because her fans did all that they could to make her dreams come true. stop shaming a kid for having a brother who debuted first when it was her dream to be an artist as a child.https://t.co/15bw5r6lJy

Love @sx1999xx

does not deserve to be in the group (0 talent) #girlsplanets999 #Kep1er #kep1erวงแตก HUENING BAHIYYIHdoes not deserve to be in the group (0 talent) #HUENINGBAHIYYIH HUENING BAHIYYIH

does not deserve to be in the group (0 talent) #HUENINGBAHIYYIH #girlsplanets999 #Kep1er #kep1erวงแตก

Gyuinn-Silverberg @assynXseid @_girlsplanet999 So tell me if Huening Bahiyyih is not Huening Kai’s sister, would you even pick her? NoDoes Huening Bahiyihh deserve this more than Fu Ya Ning, Kawaguchi Yurina, Kim Bo Ra?Look at the mirror and ask yourself. 🤌🏽 @_girlsplanet999 So tell me if Huening Bahiyyih is not Huening Kai’s sister, would you even pick her? NoDoes Huening Bahiyihh deserve this more than Fu Ya Ning, Kawaguchi Yurina, Kim Bo Ra?Look at the mirror and ask yourself. 🤌🏽

kpopopinions @tiddieclub As much as I love Huening Bahiyyih doesn’t deserve rank 2. She’s a wonderful person and you can genuinely tell how long she is, however she still is learning need to improve her. I’m not saying she doesn’t have skill, cause she certainly does. But she not ready for debut. As much as I love Huening Bahiyyih doesn’t deserve rank 2. She’s a wonderful person and you can genuinely tell how long she is, however she still is learning need to improve her. I’m not saying she doesn’t have skill, cause she certainly does. But she not ready for debut.

Also Read

Regardless of the general opinion, no one can deny that the Huening siblings are a pair to watch out for. Perhaps a Kep1er-TXT collab is what is needed to please the audience.

Edited by Ravi Iyer