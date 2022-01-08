Ex-AOA member Jimin surprises fans with a special gift on social media 

Former AOA member Jimin has surprised fans after being on a social media break for one and a half years. She took to Instagram to post a snippet of herself.

Shin Ji-min, better known as Jimin, was the leader and rapper of K-pop girl group AOA. She left the group in 2020 after allegations of bullying by Mina (AOA member).

Former AOA member Jimin is back

On January 7, ex-AOA member Jimin surprised her fans by uploading a video on her Instagram account. The caption reads:

"Surprise gift for my dearest".

The snippet revealed Jimin walking the streets of London. It also showed the singer clicking mesmerizing pictures of the city. It sure seems that the singer had fun recording this video, capturing the beautiful weather and enjoying her time in the city.

After seeing the post, fans welcomed Jimin back and expressed their excitement to see her on social media again. It’s been a year and a half since the AOA bullying scandal. The controversy showed viewers a different side of the K-pop industry, which was completely unexpected.

Since the scandal, Jimin deleted her social media accounts and went underground. Before disappearing from the public eye, Jimin took to Instagram to post an apology.

K-pop girl group AOA, bullying scandal and more

AOA debuted as an eight-member girl band in August 2012. It operated as two sub-units, a band (with members playing instruments) and a dance group. When the band disbanded due to the success of the dance group, drummer Seo Youkyung left the group in 2016.

Since then, other members started leaving the group. Some left to pursue acting, while others didn't want to renew their contract.

On July 4, 2020, FNC Entertainment announced that AOA member Jimin would leave the group. With this followed the allegations of bullying by former member Mina. However, the full truth behind the incident isn't revealed. Later, group member Yuna announced she would leave FNC after her contract ended. As a result of this, the subgroup was quietly disbanded.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider