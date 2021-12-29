Top 5 most-viewed K-Pop artists on YouTube of 2021

With the meteoric rise of K-Pop, it's no surprise that artists are dominating all possible social media platforms and creating new fan bases. Korean artists and influencers have showcased brilliant international talent in 2021.

In all fairness, artists have put in their hard work and made the best of 2021. From releasing award-winning tracks to performing at the Grammys, they have done it all.

Despite being a part of groups, Korean musicians have also debuted individually, releasing their own songs and showing individual characteristics and unique ideas.

As 2021 comes to an end, take a quick look at the international K-Pop superstars that shook the internet with their stupendous talent:

BTS and BLACKPINK among top five K-Pop artists on YouTube this year

5) SEVENTEEN

This boy band has had some successful years, and 2021 proved to be another one for them. The group released two EPs - Your Choice and Attacca - both making over a million sales. They also had 203 million views on YouTube.

4) OH MY GIRL

This third-generation girl group has become famous and quite-liked by K-Pop enthusiasts, and 2021 has been the best for them so far. With their rising success, they released: Dear OhMyGirl, and currently have 188 million views on YouTube.

3) Aespa

Still proving to be a top contender in the charts, this rookie group has seen quick success in their career. They have released a fair few singles and their EP, Savage, and accumulated 248 million views.

2) BLACKPINK

Known all around the world as the most famous K-Pop girl band, BLACKPINK has won the hearts of K-Pop fans. From surprising collaborations to releasing individual/solo tracks, this band of four proved to be a girl boss group. This year they had 315 million views on YouTube.

1) BTS

BTS is the hallmark of K-Pop. Most people who want to get into the genre begin their journey with this group of 7 members who debuted back in 2013. They have certainly come a long way and are known as the biggest music sensations in history.

This year BTS released their single album Butter and a few digital ones. They amassed 775 million views and won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards 2021.

K-Pop as a soft power tool

There are over 100 groups in the K-Pop music industry. These bands have displayed tremendous soft power by making South Korea proud in the international arena.

As the new year arrives, K-Pop enthusiasts and fans look forward to what will be brought to the table next year. The creation of brand new artists by renowned labels is much-awaited as well.

