Top 5 K-Pop Artists to get you into the genre

K-Pop culture has inserted itself into the international arena and is growing rapidly. From mesmerizing concerts to chic streetwear fashion, Korean influencers, artists and stylists are becoming global changers taking their culture to a whole new ballgame.

Whether you are starting to learn about Hallyu (known as the K-Wave) or trying to illuminate someone about its rich culture, or wondering where to head next after discovering something interesting about it, we've got you covered.

The popularity of K-Pop Culture

People often wonder how South Korea suddenly became an extraordinary pop culture exporter. Music lyrics and videos were heavily censored at one point within the country. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism continuously proposed and supported promotional activities and initiatives to encourage Korean culture since the 1990s. With the help of embassies and consulates, K-Pop idols were invited to perform internationally.

The three major entertainment agencies popularly known as SM, YG and JYP entertainment host shows that rigorously train young Korean teens in singing and dancing according to the international market.

Synchronized dance, flashy concert lights and unique fashion are the traits that set K-Pop idols apart from the rest.

Take a look at the top five K-Pop artists you must hear

5) Taemin

While being a part of the iconic K-Pop boy band SHINee, Taemin performs solo as well. His melodious songs and well-coordinated dance moves make him a daring artist taking K-Pop culture to the next level. Some of his personal hits include Criminal and Move.

4) Big Bang

Consisting of 5 members - T.O.P. (Choi Seung-Hyung), Taeyang (Dong Young-Bae), G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong) (the leader), Daesung (Kang Dae-Sung) and Seungri (Lee Seung-Hyun).

The boy band is known for its energetic rap verses by G-Dragon and T.O.P. and its extravagant outfits. They traveled to 12 countries, and with the release of their track Bang Bang Bang in 2015, they won the Mnet Asian Music Award for Song of the Year.

3) EXO

As one of the most famous all-male K-Pop bands, EXO always has something fun and exciting to look forward to in their choreography and music. They sweep K-Pop enthusiasts off their feet with their fun vibe tracks and smooth dance moves. A few favorite hits by fans are Power, Love Shot and Obsession.

2) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK in your area. This is an iconic all-female K-Pop group formed under the label YG entertainment. They are a renowned girl band in the history of K-Pop. The girls are a class apart in terms of confident lyrics and music concepts, thus defining the term girl boss in every track they release.

Try listening to their songs DDU-DU DDU-DU or How You Like That. They have even collaborated with international superstars like Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

1) BTS

Every newcomer starts with K-Pop legends BTS. Even if you haven't heard their songs, you must have heard of them. The concept-driven group has collaborated with seven major international artists. It has come a long way from performing at the Grammys to winning Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards 2021.

Their cool use of bi-lingual lyrics and eye-catching performances have attracted people worldwide to listen to their heartfelt lyrics. Their hit single Butter is the second all-English song to have had its biggest YouTube premiere of all time, with 3.9 million viewers watching the song launch live.

Here is a track of their first all-English track, which dominated the internet in 2020:

With their own uniqueness and style, each artist brings something new and exciting to the music world, thus connecting people from different walks of life and places.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar