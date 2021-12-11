MAMA 2021: Complete Winners list, Daesangs and more

It's time to make some noise, because the MAMA's are back. One of the most awaited award ceremonies in the k-pop industry, the 23rd MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Award), was held on December 11th, 2021. The award ceremony was held at CJ ENM Contents World, Paju, South Korea. Viewers and audiences can expect performances by popular artists Enhypen, Stray Kids, Itzy, Aespa, Ateez, Tomorrow X Together and many more.
Bagging Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the year, Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance and many more titles is K-pop sensation BTS. They're known not only for breaking regional records but also for making it big internationally too.
Listing out all the winners of the MAMA 2021:
The South Korean music industry is filled with talented artists that bring their own flavor and spin to music. Here are all the winners of this grand award ceremony:
- TikTok Artist of the Year: BTS
- TikTok Song of the Year: BTS (Butter)
- TikTok Album of the Year: BTS (BE)
- TikTok Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
- Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10: NCT 127, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, Enhypen, TXT, Seventeen, Lisa, BTS, Treasure, Twice
- TikTok Moment of the Year: BTS
- Best Male Group: BTS
- Best Female Group: Twice
- Best New Male Artist: Enhypen
- Best New Female Artist: Aespa
- Breakout Artist of the Year: Brave Girls
- Favourite Asian Artist: INI
- Best Hip-Hop and Urban Music: Ash Island (Melody)
- Best Male Artist: EXO's Baekhyun
- Best Female Artist: IU
- Best Dance Performance Solo: Blackpink's Rosé (On The Ground)
- Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS (Butter)
- Best Dance Performance Female Group: Aespa (Next Level)
- Best Vocal Performance: IU (Celebrity)
- Best Collaboration: AKMU & IU (Nakka)
- Best OST of the Year: Cho Jung Seok (I Like You from Hospital Playlist Season 2)
- Best Band Performance: Jannabi (A Thought on an Autumn Night)
- Favourite International Artist: Ed Sheeran
- Best Asian Artist (Japan): JO1
- Best Asian Artist (Mandarin): Accusefive
- Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Tilly Birds
- Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Anneth
- Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Quân A.P [vi]
- Best New Asian Artist (Japan): Ado
- Best New Asian Artist (Cantonese): Anson Lo
- Best New Asian Artist (Thailand): Sprite X Guygeegee
- Best New Asian Artist (Indonesia): Lyodra
- Best New Asian Artist (Vietnam): Hoàng Quyên
They were not the only award winners for the evening, as various other awards were also circulated for technical work behind the music. Here is the list of other winners:
- Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si-hyuk (Worked for BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Billboard International Power Players 2021)
- Best Producer of the Year: Teddy (Worked on Lalisa)
- Best Composer of the Year: Yoo Young-jin (Worked on Savage)
- Best Engineer of the Year: Gu Jong-Pil & Kwon Nam-woo (Worked on Celebrity)
- Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens (Worked on Butter)
- Best Choreographer of the Year: Leejung Lee (Worked on Money)
- Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E (Worked on Butter)
Established in 1999, the Mnet Music Video Festival, later renamed to Mnet Asian Music Award (MAMA), is the first K-pop-focused music award ceremony. It aims to recognize the diverse talent that the K-pop industry has to offer.