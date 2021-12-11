MAMA 2021: Complete Winners list, Daesangs and more

Mnet Asian Music Award, Image via MAMA 2021 Official Site

It's time to make some noise, because the MAMA's are back. One of the most awaited award ceremonies in the k-pop industry, the 23rd MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Award), was held on December 11th, 2021. The award ceremony was held at CJ ENM Contents World, Paju, South Korea. Viewers and audiences can expect performances by popular artists Enhypen, Stray Kids, Itzy, Aespa, Ateez, Tomorrow X Together and many more.

♡luna∞♡ @JayPark03071672 THE 4TH GENERATION REPRESENTATIVES INTRO PERFORMANCE IN MAMA 2021! THE 4TH GENERATION REPRESENTATIVES INTRO PERFORMANCE IN MAMA 2021! https://t.co/4PCRbRciAs

Bagging Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the year, Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance and many more titles is K-pop sensation BTS. They're known not only for breaking regional records but also for making it big internationally too.

itspeinmoon @itspeinmoon16 BTS Updates, Charts & Fancafe ❄ @_BTSMoments_



🏆 Artist of the Year (Daesang)

🏆 WW Icon of the Year (Daesang)

🏆 Song of the Year (Daesang)

🏆 Album of the Year (Daesang)

🏆 WW Fans' Choice Top10

🏆 Best Dance Male

🏆 Best Male Group

🏆 Best Music Video

🏆 Tiktok Favorite Moment [📄] BTS won 9 Awards at the #2021MAMA 🎉👏🏆 Artist of the Year (Daesang)🏆 WW Icon of the Year (Daesang)🏆 Song of the Year (Daesang)🏆 Album of the Year (Daesang)🏆 WW Fans' Choice Top10🏆 Best Dance Male🏆 Best Male Group🏆 Best Music Video🏆 Tiktok Favorite Moment [📄] BTS won 9 Awards at the #2021MAMA 🎉👏🏆 Artist of the Year (Daesang)🏆 WW Icon of the Year (Daesang)🏆 Song of the Year (Daesang)🏆 Album of the Year (Daesang)🏆 WW Fans' Choice Top10🏆 Best Dance Male🏆 Best Male Group🏆 Best Music Video🏆 Tiktok Favorite Moment https://t.co/ANKoLYBvU1 They're not present in MAMA2021 but BTS WON BTS PAVED THE WAY 👏🔥 twitter.com/_BTSMoments_/s… They're not present in MAMA2021 but BTS WON BTS PAVED THE WAY 👏🔥 twitter.com/_BTSMoments_/s…

Listing out all the winners of the MAMA 2021:

The South Korean music industry is filled with talented artists that bring their own flavor and spin to music. Here are all the winners of this grand award ceremony:

TikTok Artist of the Year: BTS

BTS TikTok Song of the Year: BTS (Butter)

BTS (Butter) TikTok Album of the Year: BTS (BE)

BTS (BE) TikTok Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

BTS Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10: NCT 127, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, Enhypen, TXT, Seventeen, Lisa, BTS, Treasure, Twice

NCT 127, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, Enhypen, TXT, Seventeen, Lisa, BTS, Treasure, Twice TikTok Moment of the Year: BTS

BTS Best Male Group: BTS

BTS Best Female Group: Twice

Twice Best New Male Artist: Enhypen

Enhypen Best New Female Artist: Aespa

Aespa Breakout Artist of the Year: Brave Girls

Brave Girls Favourite Asian Artist: INI

INI Best Hip-Hop and Urban Music: Ash Island (Melody)

Ash Island (Melody) Best Male Artist: EXO's Baekhyun

EXO's Baekhyun Best Female Artist: IU

IU Best Dance Performance Solo: Blackpink's Rosé (On The Ground)

Blackpink's Rosé (On The Ground) Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS (Butter)

BTS (Butter) Best Dance Performance Female Group: Aespa (Next Level)

Aespa (Next Level) Best Vocal Performance: IU (Celebrity)

IU (Celebrity) Best Collaboration: AKMU & IU (Nakka)

AKMU & IU (Nakka) Best OST of the Year : Cho Jung Seok (I Like You from Hospital Playlist Season 2)

Cho Jung Seok (I Like You from Hospital Playlist Season 2) Best Band Performance: Jannabi (A Thought on an Autumn Night)

Jannabi (A Thought on an Autumn Night) Favourite International Artist: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Best Asian Artist (Japan): JO1

JO1 Best Asian Artist (Mandarin): Accusefive

Accusefive Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Tilly Birds

Tilly Birds Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Anneth

Anneth Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Quân A.P [vi]

Quân A.P [vi] Best New Asian Artist (Japan): Ado

Ado Best New Asian Artist (Cantonese): Anson Lo

Anson Lo Best New Asian Artist (Thailand): Sprite X Guygeegee

Sprite X Guygeegee Best New Asian Artist (Indonesia): Lyodra

Lyodra Best New Asian Artist (Vietnam): Hoàng Quyên

They were not the only award winners for the evening, as various other awards were also circulated for technical work behind the music. Here is the list of other winners:

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si-hyuk (Worked for BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Billboard International Power Players 2021)

Bang Si-hyuk (Worked for BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Billboard International Power Players 2021) Best Producer of the Year: Teddy (Worked on Lalisa)

Teddy (Worked on Lalisa) Best Composer of the Year: Yoo Young-jin (Worked on Savage)

Yoo Young-jin (Worked on Savage) Best Engineer of the Year: Gu Jong-Pil & Kwon Nam-woo (Worked on Celebrity)

Gu Jong-Pil & Kwon Nam-woo (Worked on Celebrity) Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens (Worked on Butter)

Lumpens (Worked on Butter) Best Choreographer of the Year: Leejung Lee (Worked on Money)

Leejung Lee (Worked on Money) Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E (Worked on Butter)

Also Read Article Continues below

Established in 1999, the Mnet Music Video Festival, later renamed to Mnet Asian Music Award (MAMA), is the first K-pop-focused music award ceremony. It aims to recognize the diverse talent that the K-pop industry has to offer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider