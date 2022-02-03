When will Mnet's Queendom 2 release? Teaser announcing premiere released

Mnet's Queendom 2 released a teaser announcing the premiere date of the female idol group performance competition show. After an incredible first season and two male season equivalents, Queendom 2 will premiere in the early half of 2022 on March 31, 9:20 PM KST.

The series will offer female girl groups a chance to simultaneously showcase exemplary, out-of-the-box performances and their vocals to their fans.

“Queen is back!”: Mnet announces Queendom 2’s premiere with a teaser

Mnet dropped a surprise teaser for Queendom’s return with season 2 on February 3. The phrase “Queen is back” appears on the pink and blue backdrop of Queendom.

With just two months to go until the premiere, Queendom 2 has yet to reveal its participating groups. The competition’s rules are expected to differ slightly from the original, especially after the Kingdom versions’ release. However, the grand stages and each group’s unique touch by rearranging songs will remain a highlight throughout the series.

Queendom premiered in 2019 and had six participants, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, AOA, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE compete with extraordinary one-take performances. The groups were given the liberty to change their stage completely with multiple props and additions to make it on par with their performances.

The boy group spin-offs of Queendom - Road to Kingdom and Kingdom: Legendary War also received great responses. Mnet aims to release multiple variety and reality shows this year, and Queendom 2 remains one of the most anticipated of the lot.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon announced as the host for Mnet's 'Queendom' sequel

Mnet also announced Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon as the new and only host of the sequel last month. The legendary female idol’s rich knowledge of the music industry and incredible vocal talent after being a top soloist for 16 years prompted the team to get her on board as the sequel's MC.

The production team also stated that her role in the series would help inspire the junior girl groups.

“Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads global K-pop, and she has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad. Above all, as a role model that junior girl groups want to emulate, we anticipate that she will provide a diverse role beyond just that of the program’s host.”

Plenty of girl groups have debuted since 2019, which has made fans predict a potential lineup based on the groups’ discography and popularity. All eyes are now on Mnet for the official participant lineup.

Edited by Danyal Arabi