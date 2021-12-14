Queendom 2: Fans speculate on potential girl group lineup

Mnet confirmed to Newsen on December 14, 2021 that Queendom 2 would be released sometime in 2022. The popular reality show pits famous girl groups against one another to win the Queendom crown. The reality show's first season aired in 2019 and offered fans exemplary out-of-the-box performances by idol groups.

With the announcement of Queendom returning, Twitter is abuzz with fans wondering which girl groups they would like to see on the show.

Which girl groups will be competing on 'Queendom 2'? Fans create potential lineups

With Road to Kingdom sequel Kingdom: Legendary War over in 2021, the company has now announced Queendom 2 - the battle of girl groups. Per their previous rules, only six groups will participate in the competition. Each week will bring a new mission with performances that make other groups' songs their own, create a new song, or tweak their existing song, and more.

The company hasn’t revealed any release or schedule details, along with the girl group names for Queendom 2 yet. However, there has been speculation among fans about which girl groups they would like to see, or who has a better chance of appearing on the show.

Crap…Queendom 2 has been confirmed for March of 2022. I hope no one I stan goes there bc I can't go through that again 🤧

Multiple girl groups have debuted in recent years, having millions of YouTube views and recording good physical sales numbers. Although stans do realize that with the advent of third-generation groups such as TWICE, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet, among others, still going strong, new groups haven’t been able to grab the global audiences' attention.

w Queendom 2 happening in March 2022, the lineup not by preference but by most possible:



• WEEEKLY

• WJSN

• LOONA

• DREAMCATCHER

• CLC

• FROMIS9



But please, y'all better not create fanwars. Just enjoy the interactions and amazing stages we gonna get. Support all women!

However, fans believe Queendom 2 will be a perfect platform for gaining domestic and global exposure. Some of the groups that fans think might appear in the show are LOONA, WJSN, STAYC, Weeekly, DREAMCATCHER, fromis_9, PURPLE K!SS, Weki Meki and EVERGLOW.

Meanwhile, fans are also speculating about a more “realistic lineup” based on the previous eligibility criteria of winning at least one music show. The lineup would likely be Brave Girls, ITZY, STAYC, LOONA, MOMOLAND, and Laboum.

Check out some fan reactions:

@fuckkittycat Since queendom is a competition loona aren't gonna let anyone breathe until they win it.

if Dreamcatcher do get invited to Queendom, be ready to be blown away w the stages from the QUEENS OF CONCEPTS🔥



they’ll make sure to sing live, even w intense choreographies. & they’ll be more than versatile enough to take on a different genre/concept

they'll make sure to sing live, even w intense choreographies. & they'll be more than versatile enough to take on a different genre/concept

i hope y'all know that when queendom 2 happens and loona's in it i Will be getting suspended at least 3 times

orbits waking up to queendom season 2 rumors

keep on tweeting about clc joining queendom 2 maybe mnet will contact CLC👀👀👀

Queendom season 2: Expectations



DIA 🧍‍♀️

Weki Meki

WJSN Cosmic Girls 💫

Cherry Bullet 🍒

Momoland 🖼

(Comment the 6th)



I don't think there will be a soloist this time but Idk what groups do y'all think or want to be there 😳

Through their competition reality series Road to Queendom and Road to Kingdom, Mnet has been raking in millions of views and tens of millions of votes. MAMAMOO won the former, achieving incredible exposure and praise for their vocals and live performances, while THE BOYZ won the latter. Stray Kids recently took home the Kingdom: Legendary War trophy.

It will be interesting to see multiple K-pop girl groups interact and collaborate in Queendom 2.

Other variety shows lined up in 2022 according to the Korean online community, are Street Man Fighter and the rap competition Show Me The Money 11.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee