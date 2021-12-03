Stray Kids take home their first Daesang with Performance of the Year at 2021 AAA

The “noisy” Stray Kids made history as a fourth-generation K-pop group once again. On December 2, 2021, the self-producing idol group Stray Kids became the first fourth-generation boy group to win a daesang (grand prize). They earned recognition and the coveted trophy at 2021 AAA (Asia Artist Awards).

JYP Entertainment’s Stray Kids recently made their highly-successful comeback with NOEASY - a play on the criticism the group’s experimental music is mainly labeled as. The full-length album was a subtle slap to haters' as the album was a mix of genres, along with sub-unit 3RACHA (made of leader Bang Chan, Changbin and Han) participating in its creation.

STAYs (Stray Kids’ fandom) has turned every social media into a celebration as the eight-member group was announced for the Daesang at 2021 AAAs. Stray Kids won Performance of the Year for their exemplary stage presence, power, and creative choreography for their stages released in 2021.

After winning the group competition show Kingdom: Legendary War, Stray Kids released their full-length album NOEASY. The group became the first fourth-generation K-pop group to achieve one million sales from a single album. With multiple firsts already under their belt, the group made history again during the 2021 AAA as it became the first fourth-generation K-pop boy group to win a Daesang.

🌱 IM A STAY @goIfIefleur who is leader of the first 4th gen grp and first jype grp to surpass 1 million sales and the youngest and first 4th gen idol to have over a 100 songs accredited on komca? who is leader of the first 4th gen grp and first jype grp to surpass 1 million sales and the youngest and first 4th gen idol to have over a 100 songs accredited on komca? https://t.co/PHBf2CM3Vy

Stray Kids’ first grand prize also became memorable as the group achieved it after evaluating the success of their comeback NOEASY. After hits such as God’s Menu and Back Door, it would have been tough to live up to the expectations. But the group did it with their title track Thunderous (or Sorikkun). It was both a diss and a powerful motivational track with multiple key performance points.

Thunderous blended traditional instruments with powerful, catchy music and never became monotonous. The choreography too physically represented dissing the haters, when they either spit in their hands for the chorus “ptui ptui ptui” or create blabbering mouths with their hands folded nearing the second chorus. Another memorable part is Changbin and Hyunjin climbing on Bang Chan and Han’s backs, performing as if the Kings were sitting on a throne.

ًr. 📌 SKZ MAMA GIVEAWAY 🎄 @reIihyun it's the way we didn't expect that they'll get their first daesang tonight just makes this win feel so so great. congratulations our stray kids! officially the first 4th gen bg to win a daesang 🏆 it's the way we didn't expect that they'll get their first daesang tonight just makes this win feel so so great. congratulations our stray kids! officially the first 4th gen bg to win a daesang 🏆 https://t.co/8EJGyJPLjW

Lee Know Danceracha Leader 🕺🏽 @utilisateur912 STRAY KIDS 1ST DAESANG STRAY KIDS 4TH GEN LEADERS AS THEY SHOUUULD MES FILS 🔥 STRAY KIDS 1ST DAESANG STRAY KIDS 4TH GEN LEADERS AS THEY SHOUUULD MES FILS 🔥 https://t.co/qdJisfUYlQ

☼nicole @sunshinebin_ stray kids’ first ever daesang 🏆 nothing but tears and so much joy, they did it they really did it 😭 stray kids’ first ever daesang 🏆 nothing but tears and so much joy, they did it they really did it 😭 https://t.co/A7lFtv4J3T

hyb🎄 @feIixknows me sleeping tonight knowing that today, stray kids became the first and only 4th gen boy group to win a daesang

me sleeping tonight knowing that today, stray kids became the first and only 4th gen boy group to win a daesang https://t.co/mQfY1AXYFV

The group's playful performance at the 2021 AAAs also showed enough reasons why the group earned the Performance of the Year daesang.

den ♛ rly ia uni @GLITSKZ first thing they did w a daesang trophy is use it in a special 3racha performance I MFING love my stray kids first thing they did w a daesang trophy is use it in a special 3racha performance I MFING love my stray kids https://t.co/KfynMO36KC

HIFFY DAY📸SKZ DAESANG @ayeedomino NO BEVAUSE THIS?? STRAY KIDS THIS IS WHY YA’LL WON THAT DAESANG NO BEVAUSE THIS?? STRAY KIDS THIS IS WHY YA’LL WON THAT DAESANG https://t.co/IbOiJhQZFR

Even though Stray Kids took home just one award at the 2021 AAAs, it was a memorable one for them and their fans.

Meanwhile, the group will end 2021 on a great note with their comeback of the year, a Christmas special album titled Christmas EveL.

