Stray Kids, MONSTA X, Mark Tuan, and Jungkook debut at Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

Stray Kids, MONSTA X, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and BTS’ Jungkook made their debuts at Billboard’s latest weekly Hot Trending Songs Chart, a testimony to their ever-growing popularity. In the top 20 list, only six songs are non-K-pop.

Billboard described the Hot Trending Songs chart as focusing on songs that generate buzz and discussion- not necessarily charting the audience's listening preferences. For example, BTS’ Butter had 4.5 million Twitter mentions in the tracking week from November 19 to November 25, 2021.

Butter topped the list for this week’s (December 4) Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart. With this, the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group has been in the No. 1 position for five weeks.

This week’s charts also brought new K-pop entrances for Stray Kids, MONSTA X, GOT7’s Mark Tuan and BTS’ Jungkook.

MONSTA X’s Rush Hour, the title track from their latest comeback album No Limit debuted at No. 9. The EP was released on November 19, 2021. Rush Hour completed the top 10 list, heavily gravitating towards K-pop.

At No. 15 debuted Stray Kids’ holiday special single, Christmas EveL. It’s surprising to see the song on the Hot Trending chart, as it was released only a couple days ago, on November 29, 2021. The song is from their EP of the same name, which shows Stray Kids’ growth in popularity.

GOT7’s Mark Tuan debuted at No. 16, with his single Last Breath. The emotional solo track was released on November 12, and its music video currently sits at 5.3 million views on YouTube.

The list started with BTS and ended with BTS, with Jungkook debuting on the list as a solo artist with his cover of Harry Styles’ Falling.

Other K-pop acts in the Hot Trending Songs chart are My Universe by BTS X Coldplay (No. 2), Permission to Dance by BTS (No. 5) and Scientist by TWICE (No.10). BTS Jin’s Jirisan OST Yours and BTS’ Dynamite took 11th and 12th place. BLACKPINK Lisa’s solo debut album LALISA and Money took the 13th and 14th spot.

The list ended with BTS’ Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey) (No.17), and NCT 127’s Favorite (No. 19).

