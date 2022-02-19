February K-pop boy group member brand reputation rankings: BTS Jimin reigns the chart

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the list of February 2022 brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, and BTS’ Jimin is ranked #1 on the list.

These rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members using popular data collected from January 19, 2022 to February 18, 2022.

BTS' Jimin ranks #1 on the brand reputation ranking

On February 19, 2022, the Korean Business Research Institute updated netizens on the brand reputation rankings of various Korean pop boy groups and their members. BTS's Jimin was in the first position with a reputation index of 7,258,554 with a 1.23% rise in his score since January 2022.

The singer’s name cropped up as a keyword for numerous searches online typed by millions of users. High-ranking phrases such as “Instagram,” “honorary diploma,” and “appendix surgery” popped up as part of these searches. Meanwhile, other high-ranking terminologies like “recover,” “return,” and “surpass” also trended against his name. Furthermore, the idol's name analysis also revealed a score of 85.61% positive reactions.

Following the idol is Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, who ranked #2 for February with a brand reputation index of 7,071,135 which marked a 31.98% increase in his score in January 2022. 2PM’s Lee Junho ranked #3 with a brand reputation index of 4,741,167. Meanwhile, the other BTS members V, Jin, and Jungkook ranked #4, #5, and #6 respectively.

The following list contains the names of the various K-pop boy groups and their members who have ranked the following in the analysis:

BTS’s Jimin

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

2PM’s Lee Junho

BTS’s V

BTS’s Jin

BTS’s Jungkook

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BTS’ Suga

WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

BTS’s RM

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

WINNER’s Song Mino

BTS’s J-Hope

Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon

2PM’s Chansung

NCT’s Jaehyun

SHINee’s Key

NCT’s Mark

Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu

NCT’s Jungwoo

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok

Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon

SHINee’s Minho

TVXQ’s Changmin

SF9’s Rowoon

K-pop idol Jimin contributes to high exports of Korean food items

On January 27, 2022, according to 'a report by the processed food subdivision market’ released by Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishes, the export of processed food items increased by 35.1% in comparison to 2021 (25.85 million dollars to 34.93 million dollars).

Apparently, exports of rice cakes (tteokbokki) saw a 56.7% increase and the famous red pepper paste (gochujang) increased by 35.2%. The increase in sales of the two food items was credited to K-pop idol Jimin’s powerful brand power and impact.

Park Jimin Indonesia 🇮🇩 @jiminbrand13 K-Media reported that BTS Jimin contributed greatly to the increase in exports of Tteokbokki and Gochujang in 2021.



According to the '2021 Processed Food Segmentation Market Report' published by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade ++ https://t.co/FCUVrLXgaH K-Media reported that BTS Jimin contributed greatly to the increase in exports of Tteokbokki and Gochujang in 2021.According to the '2021 Processed Food Segmentation Market Report' published by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade ++ https://t.co/FCUVrLXgaH 📰K-Media reported that BTS Jimin contributed greatly to the increase in exports of Tteokbokki and Gochujang in 2021.According to the '2021 Processed Food Segmentation Market Report' published by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade ++ https://t.co/FCUVrLXgaH https://t.co/cyUhDUNasx

The idol is known to have a liking towards these comestibles, as noticed by fans. In 2019, Jimin was seen eating rice cakes at a local street food stand in Dongdaemun Market in Seoul.

Edited by Atul S