February K-pop boy group member brand reputation rankings: BTS Jimin reigns the chart

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the list of February 2022 brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, and BTS’ Jimin is ranked #1 on the list.
These rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members using popular data collected from January 19, 2022 to February 18, 2022.
On February 19, 2022, the Korean Business Research Institute updated netizens on the brand reputation rankings of various Korean pop boy groups and their members. BTS's Jimin was in the first position with a reputation index of 7,258,554 with a 1.23% rise in his score since January 2022.
The singer’s name cropped up as a keyword for numerous searches online typed by millions of users. High-ranking phrases such as “Instagram,” “honorary diploma,” and “appendix surgery” popped up as part of these searches. Meanwhile, other high-ranking terminologies like “recover,” “return,” and “surpass” also trended against his name. Furthermore, the idol's name analysis also revealed a score of 85.61% positive reactions.
Following the idol is Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, who ranked #2 for February with a brand reputation index of 7,071,135 which marked a 31.98% increase in his score in January 2022. 2PM’s Lee Junho ranked #3 with a brand reputation index of 4,741,167. Meanwhile, the other BTS members V, Jin, and Jungkook ranked #4, #5, and #6 respectively.
The following list contains the names of the various K-pop boy groups and their members who have ranked the following in the analysis:
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- BTS’s V
- BTS’s Jin
- BTS’s Jungkook
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- BTS’ Suga
- WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- BTS’s RM
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
- WINNER’s Song Mino
- BTS’s J-Hope
- Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
- Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
- 2PM’s Chansung
- NCT’s Jaehyun
- SHINee’s Key
- NCT’s Mark
- Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
- NCT’s Jungwoo
- UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok
- Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon
- WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
- SHINee’s Minho
- TVXQ’s Changmin
- SF9’s Rowoon
K-pop idol Jimin contributes to high exports of Korean food items
On January 27, 2022, according to 'a report by the processed food subdivision market’ released by Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishes, the export of processed food items increased by 35.1% in comparison to 2021 (25.85 million dollars to 34.93 million dollars).
Apparently, exports of rice cakes (tteokbokki) saw a 56.7% increase and the famous red pepper paste (gochujang) increased by 35.2%. The increase in sales of the two food items was credited to K-pop idol Jimin’s powerful brand power and impact.
The idol is known to have a liking towards these comestibles, as noticed by fans. In 2019, Jimin was seen eating rice cakes at a local street food stand in Dongdaemun Market in Seoul.