5 memorable moments from BTS J-hope’s 2022 birthday Vlive: HopeKook call, polaroids, and more

Before the clock struck February 18 KST, BTS’ J-hope arrived on Vlive to celebrate his birthday with millions of ARMYs worldwide. With more than five million viewers, the Hope World rapper had a gala time with fans as he danced, replied to fans, sang, gave a studio tour, wished, talked to other members on calls, and much more in his hour-long livestream.

BTS’ J-hope spends a hearty time with ARMYs on Vlive on his birthday

As ARMYs from all over the world joined BTS rapper J-hope’s birthday livestream, they spammed the comments with purple hearts and birthday wishes. One of the many ways the K-pop group converses with fans is by making sure to spend at least an hour on their birthday with fans. The livestream makes the birthday a moment of celebration.

Here are five moments that ARMYs loved from the idol's livestream:

1) Dancing the Hope way to a birthday song

anju⁷ ✰ hobi day 🐿️🎂 @jjksceo THE WAY HOBI DANCED ON WHOLE BDAY SONG IM DEVASTATED



#happybirthdayjhope #vlive

PLS JHOPE IS THE CUTEST EVERTHE WAY HOBI DANCED ON WHOLE BDAY SONG IM DEVASTATED PLS JHOPE IS THE CUTEST EVER 😭😭 THE WAY HOBI DANCED ON WHOLE BDAY SONG IM DEVASTATED #happybirthdayjhope #vlive https://t.co/ctF9gSWXOV

ishu⁷ ★ HOBI BDAY BASH 🥳 @koosoobs ofc hoseok’s first instinct after blowing the candles was to dance to the bday song ofc hoseok’s first instinct after blowing the candles was to dance to the bday song 😭😭 https://t.co/l2Q2fKQbxb

As the group’s dance leader, co-choreographer, and main dancer, J-hope is synonymous with the word "dance." While fans love his flexible, hard-hitting dance moves, a cute dance with a wide smile to a children’s birthday song is enough to make their hearts melt.

2) Showing his birthday polaroids

Out of all the members' personal Instagram accounts, the Hope World rapper has diligently continued his theme of polaroid-style photos. Keeping up with the tradition of uploading photos too, he clicked a few polaroids and showed it to fans. He even promised to post them on Instagram later.

3) The Hopekook and VHope call

미니융⁷ 🧸 | 🐿🎂 @miiniyoongs

🐿 jk say something to army only your voice will be shown

hello army~

🐿 have you not washed up yet?

i'm just about to go right now

🐿 i love you

oh yea bro~

🐿 oh yea bro~ 🐿 *on phone* jk~ i'm on vlive jk~🐿 jk say something to army only your voice will be shownhello army~🐿 have you not washed up yet?i'm just about to go right now🐿 i love youoh yea bro~🐿 oh yea bro~ 🐿 *on phone* jk~ i'm on vlive jk~🐿 jk say something to army only your voice will be shown🐰 hello army~🐿 have you not washed up yet?🐰 i'm just about to go right now🐿 i love you🐰 oh yea bro~🐿 oh yea bro~

BTS’ maknae Jungkook has never missed a chance to wish the rapper personally on Vlive. This year, too, the rapper received a call from the youngest, and their adorable interaction with an “I love you” brought back sweet memories for fans.

Ms. Jeon 💜 @Bb_Jeon_

[ 220218 ]



#JHope on VLIVE

Hobi's Phone call with Taehyung.



🐿: Oh, (an incoming) call from Taehyung! V!

🐿️: Hyung is in the middle of a live.

:....

🐿️: Hello?

🐿️: V!

🐿️: Taehyung-ah.. thank you

🐿️: *laughs*

🐿️: I love you!

🐿️: *laughs*

🐿️: I got it! BTS ( #방탄소년단 [ 220218 ]on VLIVEHobi's Phone call with Taehyung.🐿: Oh, (an incoming) call from Taehyung! V!🐿️: Hyung is in the middle of a live.:....🐿️: Hello?🐿️: V!🐿️: Taehyung-ah.. thank you🐿️: *laughs*🐿️: I love you!🐿️: *laughs*🐿️: I got it! BTS (#방탄소년단) [ 220218 ]#JHope 🌟 on VLIVEHobi's Phone call with Taehyung. 🐿: Oh, (an incoming) call from Taehyung! V!🐿️: Hyung is in the middle of a live.🐻:.... 🐿️: Hello?🐿️: V!🐿️: Taehyung-ah.. thank you🐿️: *laughs*🐿️: I love you!🐿️: *laughs*🐿️: I got it! https://t.co/5m11bppfwB

V, who is currently quarantining, also called him up to wish him a happy birthday. Though the rapper didn’t put the call on speaker, his laughter and an "I love you" made it another memorable moment for fans.

4) J-hope reading SUGA’s birthday tweet in real-time

The one constant thing about members’ birthdays is a wish from SUGA for his dongsaengs (younger brothers) with the hashtag #슈가형이야 (It’s Suga hyung). For probably the first time, fans saw J-hope’s natural reaction to reading SUGA’s birthday wish, with a smile appearing on his face. The moment will definitely go down as one of the 2022 SOPE moments for ARMYs.

5) J-hope dedicating his birthday cake to ARMYs

koshy⁷ 🍓 @taeskoshy



#JhopeBirthday #happybirthdayjhope #vlive

Jung hoseok on vlive, showing his birthday cake which says ‘u army hope’— hobi is soo damn precious please Jung hoseok on vlive, showing his birthday cake which says ‘u army hope’— hobi is soo damn precious please 😭#JhopeBirthday #happybirthdayjhope #vlive https://t.co/t4FQN3sDRC

Birthday decorations went a notch up this time as the BTS rapper included ARMYs in his cake too. A simple cake had the words ‘U ARMY HOPE’ written with a heart. The phrase has two meanings. Firstly, it is the tagline of the rapper who always calls fans his hope (and fans vice versa). Secondly, it plays with the words "are," "my," and J-Hope's name. His Instagram ID, too, has the same username.

ARMYs also trended ‘Vlive’ and ‘Happy Birthday King’ filled with edits and messages for BTS’ sunshine, J-hope.

Edited by Siddharth Satish