5 memorable moments from BTS J-hope’s 2022 birthday Vlive: HopeKook call, polaroids, and more

Before the clock struck February 18 KST, BTS’ J-hope arrived on Vlive to celebrate his birthday with millions of ARMYs worldwide. With more than five million viewers, the Hope World rapper had a gala time with fans as he danced, replied to fans, sang, gave a studio tour, wished, talked to other members on calls, and much more in his hour-long livestream.
As ARMYs from all over the world joined BTS rapper J-hope’s birthday livestream, they spammed the comments with purple hearts and birthday wishes. One of the many ways the K-pop group converses with fans is by making sure to spend at least an hour on their birthday with fans. The livestream makes the birthday a moment of celebration.
Here are five moments that ARMYs loved from the idol's livestream:
1) Dancing the Hope way to a birthday song
As the group’s dance leader, co-choreographer, and main dancer, J-hope is synonymous with the word "dance." While fans love his flexible, hard-hitting dance moves, a cute dance with a wide smile to a children’s birthday song is enough to make their hearts melt.
2) Showing his birthday polaroids
Out of all the members' personal Instagram accounts, the Hope World rapper has diligently continued his theme of polaroid-style photos. Keeping up with the tradition of uploading photos too, he clicked a few polaroids and showed it to fans. He even promised to post them on Instagram later.
3) The Hopekook and VHope call
BTS’ maknae Jungkook has never missed a chance to wish the rapper personally on Vlive. This year, too, the rapper received a call from the youngest, and their adorable interaction with an “I love you” brought back sweet memories for fans.
V, who is currently quarantining, also called him up to wish him a happy birthday. Though the rapper didn’t put the call on speaker, his laughter and an "I love you" made it another memorable moment for fans.
4) J-hope reading SUGA’s birthday tweet in real-time
The one constant thing about members’ birthdays is a wish from SUGA for his dongsaengs (younger brothers) with the hashtag #슈가형이야 (It’s Suga hyung). For probably the first time, fans saw J-hope’s natural reaction to reading SUGA’s birthday wish, with a smile appearing on his face. The moment will definitely go down as one of the 2022 SOPE moments for ARMYs.
5) J-hope dedicating his birthday cake to ARMYs
Birthday decorations went a notch up this time as the BTS rapper included ARMYs in his cake too. A simple cake had the words ‘U ARMY HOPE’ written with a heart. The phrase has two meanings. Firstly, it is the tagline of the rapper who always calls fans his hope (and fans vice versa). Secondly, it plays with the words "are," "my," and J-Hope's name. His Instagram ID, too, has the same username.
ARMYs also trended ‘Vlive’ and ‘Happy Birthday King’ filled with edits and messages for BTS’ sunshine, J-hope.