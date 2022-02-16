“BTS is coming”: Group reportedly releasing a surprise new song at Seoul concert

On February 16, BTS announced the long-awaited Seoul concert, signifying the return of the group’s activities. Korean news outlet Newsis reporter Lee Jae-hoon reported that the group is also expected to release a new song, surprising fans with its return.

News of the new song spread like wildfire as ARMYs couldn’t contain their excitement. The group’s last release was the hit single Butter in May 2021. After the single, the group was busy with performances, interviews, live shows, and Artist Collection production.

Fans trend ‘BTS is Coming’ as speculations regarding new song along with concert dates drops

BTS will be returning to meet ARMYs on March 10 with Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul. After sweeping the world with hit songs and a second-time Grammy nomination, the K-pop boy group will be performing in their home country for the first time in two years and five months.

As the concert dates went viral and fans geared up for the same, a South Korean news outlet reported that “a surprise new song release is also expected.” A new song before the comeback announcement had fans even more excited. The report stated that the agency adjusted the group’s practice schedules, too, as member V was diagnosed with COVID a day ago.

Fans were ecstatic to receive two pieces of good news on the same day: one of the three-day March concert and another of a surprise release. They trended ‘New Song’ and ‘BTS is Coming’ while posting their predictions for the concert. They even added clips from previous online shows to relive the moments.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul will be held on March 10, 12, and 13. The concerts on March 10 and 13 will be available offline and online through live streaming. On March 12, the concert will only be open through live-viewing in theaters globally.

BTS_official @bts_bighit

Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!

We don't need permission to



Tickets

Global: Feb 23, 12AM (KST) ~

Asia: Feb 24, 10AM (KST) ~



Find more:



#PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!We don't need permission to #Dance_in_cinemas TicketsGlobal: Feb 23, 12AM (KST) ~Asia: Feb 24, 10AM (KST) ~Find more: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM <BTS PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING>Broadcast to cinemas worldwide March 12 only!We don't need permission to #Dance_in_cinemas🕺💃🎫 TicketsGlobal: Feb 23, 12AM (KST) ~Asia: Feb 24, 10AM (KST) ~👉 Find more: BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.COM#PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/3rLE3dF9ob

BIGHIT MUSIC also stated that they would release more details for online and offline tickets, theaters, and other things later. The group's last concert was Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, from November to December last year.

According to Billboard's report, the group earned $33.3million through the four-day concert. It made them the highest-grossing engagement at a single venue in a decade. The K-pop group broke the record of Roger Waters' show in 2012 in Argentina.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar