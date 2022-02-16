BTS confirms dates for their solo concert Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul

The wait is finally over, BTS has confirmed the dates of its upcoming concert Permission To Dance On Stage in Seoul. The group's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, took to its official social media handle to announce the dates of the boy group's highly anticipated concert.

As noted, the septet will be returning to perform in front of a live audience in their home country after nearly two and a half years. The last time they appeared in Korea was for the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself shows in October 2019.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert dates, venue and more

On February 16, 2022, the world-famous K-pop boy group's agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, took to its official Twitter account to update fans about the septet's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea.

The boys will return to the stage this March. The pop stars will perform three live shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13.

The concerts will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. The shows on March 10 and 13 will be available for offline attendance and will also be streamed online for fans who are unable to attend the concerts in person.

Meanwhile, the concert on March 12 will take on an exciting new course and will be broadcast through live viewing around the world via selected movie theaters.

The group’s official YouTube channel uploaded a slideshow of their spectacular and successful four-day sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in December 2021. The video shows the group’s powerful singing and choreography along with emotional moments shared on stage.

Further information on how to attend and watch the March concerts will be announced on the global fan community platform Weverse soon.

ARMYs are ready with their BTS light sticks for the upcoming concert

Upon hearing the news, fans of the group, known as ARMY, took to Twitter to express their excitement for the boy group's upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. They began trending 'BTS IS COMING' and hyped up the possibility of a new song release.

Group member J-Hope also showed his excitement to perform on stage and meet ARMY by posting the concert dates on his official Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the septet’s return to the music world comes after their agency announced that the boys were going on a resting hiatus after their concerts in the U.S.

Now, the group’s next stop is in the heart of South Korea and fans are gearing up to meet their favorite idols along with a night to remember.

