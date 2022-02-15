BTS’ Jimin becomes the first and only Korean to exceed 700 million streams on Spotify as a soloist

BTS’ Jimin continues to be in the spotlight as he becomes the first and only Korean soloist to surpass 700 million streams on Spotify with just four tracks. Even without an official solo debut, the K-pop idol’s popularity increases with his solo songs released in the BTS discography.

After announcing their extended break, each group member created individual Instagram accounts so that they could interact with fans and entertain them. Additionally, the boys also hold conversations with their followers on Weverse by asking them questions and posting pictures.

Being a part of one of the most famous groups in the K-pop music industry, Jimin has 29.9 million followers on his official Instagram account.

BTS' Jimin exceeds records on Spotify with just four tracks

On February 12, 2022, K-pop idol Jimin exceeded 700 million combined streams on Spotify as per collected data. His four solo tracks, Serendipity, Filter, Intro:Serendipity, and Lie, reached this remarkable feat.

With these phenomenal results, the global IT boy was crowned the first and only Korean soloist to set this record with just four solo tracks on the online streaming platform.

Jimin’s solo track Lie holds the record as the most-streamed solo song from the group’s album, Wings, on Spotify. Additionally, the song recently became qualified for RIAA Gold Certification after it was reported to have sold over 500 thousand units in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the track Lie also became the first song by a BTS member and the first unpromoted Korean solo song to achieve this feat, setting three different records.

Additionally, the solo track Filter broke the record for the biggest debut of a Korean soloist on Spotify, and currently holds the record for the most-streamed solo song from the album, Map of the Soul:7, with 252 million streams.

Filter has also earned the title as the fastest Korean male solo, an unpromoted Korean solo, and the B-side track to accomplish this achievement. According to reports, it is the second most-streamed BTS solo song to attain this feat within two years since its release. The track ranks #8 among the group’s most popular tracks on Spotify.

Upon hearing the news, fans created a buzz on the internet congratulating the singer and calling him Spotify's king. They began trending Jimin's name with the hashtag #Jiminspotify700M

In an interview, Jimin explained the idea behind the solo track Filter. He stated that the song is about a person’s perspective. The K-pop idol further said that he took the inspiration from the filters that netizens use on their phones to change one’s appearance and created it into a song.

Jimin added that he wishes to portray himself in unique ways that bring different perspectives and hence came up with this idea behind the song.

As fans know, each solo song in the group’s various albums holds records on multiple music streaming platforms. Jimin is one of the most prominent artists in the K-pop music industry, and fans have been anticipating his solo debut.

