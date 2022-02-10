Fans rejoice as BTS Jimin receives honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School

On February 9, 2022, BTS Jimin was awarded an honorary diploma by Busan Arts High School; this makes him the first South Korean artist to bag five prestigious laurels in his name. The superstar's father received the award on his behalf.

He won three prestigious awards alongside his band, BTS. The first was the "Special Presidential Envoy for Culture and Future Generations" presented by the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in. They then received the "Van Fleet Award" and "Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit". BTS received these awards due to the global impact they have.

Another award that BTS Jimin earned himself was the "Plaque of Appreciation" from the "Korean Fan Dance Conservation Society" for his solo fan dance. Following this, he and BTS V received the "President's Award" from the Global Cyber.

Fans and netizens could not be more proud to see Jimin gain yet another prestigious recognition for his talent.

Netizens congratulate BTS Jimin on his latest accomplishment

Netizens beamed with pride after they saw their favorite superstar receive another accomplishment. #CongratulationsJimin began to trend. They expressed their well-wishes on the same.

Jimin Global 🌏 @JiminGlobal



Your excellence and perseverance are exemplary. We are always so proud of you.



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

#JiminGraduatesWithHonors

#ProudOfYouJimin Huge congratulations to Park Jimin for receiving his honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today, February 9th, 2022!Your excellence and perseverance are exemplary. We are always so proud of you.CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN Huge congratulations to Park Jimin for receiving his honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today, February 9th, 2022!Your excellence and perseverance are exemplary. We are always so proud of you. 👏CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN#JiminGraduatesWithHonors#ProudOfYouJimin https://t.co/WTuvfZbTqP

Saranghae💜🎉 @bAnGtan_DAILY13 we are so proud of you Jimin 사랑해 지 민



#JiminGraduatesWithHonors Congratulations to our angel for earning his Honorary Diploma from Busan High-School of Artwe are so proud of you Jimin사랑해 지 민 Congratulations to our angel for earning his Honorary Diploma from Busan High-School of Art 💜 we are so proud of you Jimin ✨👏 사랑해 지 민 💜#JiminGraduatesWithHonors https://t.co/e9EHJaHHoV

𝑺𝑱𝑴 @stussyjimin today, busan high school of arts (where jimin entered top of his class) held a graduation ceremony in which they awarded jimin with an honorary diploma. jimin’s father went to receive the award on his behalf ♡



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN today, busan high school of arts (where jimin entered top of his class) held a graduation ceremony in which they awarded jimin with an honorary diploma. jimin’s father went to receive the award on his behalf ♡ CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN https://t.co/G8bOn6fCVr

Pri⁷ @TheeBTSprint



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

#OurJiminReceivedAnAward Congratulations, Jimin, for receiving an honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School. I’m so proud of him. ♡CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN Congratulations, Jimin, for receiving an honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School. I’m so proud of him. ♡CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #OurJiminReceivedAnAward https://t.co/9iZVkP0iRO

One netizen expressed how overwhelmed they felt knowing that the superstar's father supports all his endeavors.

jan ♡ @saintjiminpark



HIS PRIDE AND JOY no because the first person who ever believed in jimin is out there representing his son as he receives an honorary diploma that busan arts high school is giving jiminHIS PRIDE AND JOY no because the first person who ever believed in jimin is out there representing his son as he receives an honorary diploma that busan arts high school is giving jimin 😭 HIS PRIDE AND JOY https://t.co/MBe6qL9P5Q

Another netizen shared a video of the superstar's teacher talking about him.

daily jimin @pjmfilmz

you can just feel how incredibly proud the Busan High School of Arts is for having Park Jimin as an alumnus



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN 🥳

#OurJiminReceivedAnAward

the way his former teachers talk about him, awarding him an honorary diplomayou can just feel how incredibly proud the Busan High School of Arts is for having Park Jimin as an alumnusCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN 🥳 the way his former teachers talk about him, awarding him an honorary diploma you can just feel how incredibly proud the Busan High School of Arts is for having Park Jimin as an alumnusCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN 🥳 #OurJiminReceivedAnAward 👏https://t.co/WfzXjSO0ET

BTS Jimin, student of Busan Arts High School

One netizen shared interview excerpts of the superstar's father and teacher. The interview provided netizens perspective of how the superstar was before he rose to fame. Both his father and teacher expressed how proud they felt to see the young superstar's success.

Jimin Global 🌏 @JiminGlobal



"He's been very good in modern dance and has a talent for many kinds of dance... Jimin is someone who does his best in everything, he is where he is now because of his persistent efforts in BTS." #JiminTales ] Interview of Mr. Lee Hwasung with Busan High School of Arts Magazine"He's been very good in modern dance and has a talent for many kinds of dance... Jimin is someone who does his best in everything, he is where he is now because of his persistent efforts in BTS." [#JiminTales] Interview of Mr. Lee Hwasung with Busan High School of Arts Magazine"He's been very good in modern dance and has a talent for many kinds of dance... Jimin is someone who does his best in everything, he is where he is now because of his persistent efforts in BTS." https://t.co/VLyS4uCCPZ

Jimin Global 🌏 @JiminGlobal



"Because what he wrote about his future was so concrete and flawless (smiles), I did not go against it and respected his opinion." #JiminTales ] Interview of Jimin's father with Busan High School of Arts' publication"Because what he wrote about his future was so concrete and flawless (smiles), I did not go against it and respected his opinion." [#JiminTales] Interview of Jimin's father with Busan High School of Arts' publication"Because what he wrote about his future was so concrete and flawless (smiles), I did not go against it and respected his opinion." https://t.co/gJ2EvaJAvZ

His father also mentions how he knows that his son will give back to the community that gave him so much.

Jimin Global 🌏 @JiminGlobal



"Jimin feels the same way as me—that one should give back as much as he has received and as much as he is loved." #JiminTales ] Interview of Jimin's father with Busan High School of Arts Magazine"Jimin feels the same way as me—that one should give back as much as he has received and as much as he is loved." [#JiminTales] Interview of Jimin's father with Busan High School of Arts Magazine"Jimin feels the same way as me—that one should give back as much as he has received and as much as he is loved." https://t.co/1JXZJNynUB

The superstar attended Busan Arts High School in pursuit of studying muyong (artistic dance) along with music. He slowly began showing interest in western dance. According to his father, he always had the desire to be an entertainer.

According to his professor, the superstar was a model student who involved himself in various activities apart from dance and music. He represented the school on various occasions as well. The institution has such high regard for him due to which he received his honorary diploma.

