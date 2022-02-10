Fans rejoice as BTS Jimin receives honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School

On February 9, 2022, BTS Jimin was awarded an honorary diploma by Busan Arts High School; this makes him the first South Korean artist to bag five prestigious laurels in his name. The superstar's father received the award on his behalf.
He won three prestigious awards alongside his band, BTS. The first was the "Special Presidential Envoy for Culture and Future Generations" presented by the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in. They then received the "Van Fleet Award" and "Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit". BTS received these awards due to the global impact they have.
Another award that BTS Jimin earned himself was the "Plaque of Appreciation" from the "Korean Fan Dance Conservation Society" for his solo fan dance. Following this, he and BTS V received the "President's Award" from the Global Cyber.
Fans and netizens could not be more proud to see Jimin gain yet another prestigious recognition for his talent.
Netizens congratulate BTS Jimin on his latest accomplishment
Netizens beamed with pride after they saw their favorite superstar receive another accomplishment. #CongratulationsJimin began to trend. They expressed their well-wishes on the same.
One netizen expressed how overwhelmed they felt knowing that the superstar's father supports all his endeavors.
Another netizen shared a video of the superstar's teacher talking about him.
BTS Jimin, student of Busan Arts High School
One netizen shared interview excerpts of the superstar's father and teacher. The interview provided netizens perspective of how the superstar was before he rose to fame. Both his father and teacher expressed how proud they felt to see the young superstar's success.
His father also mentions how he knows that his son will give back to the community that gave him so much.
The superstar attended Busan Arts High School in pursuit of studying muyong (artistic dance) along with music. He slowly began showing interest in western dance. According to his father, he always had the desire to be an entertainer.
According to his professor, the superstar was a model student who involved himself in various activities apart from dance and music. He represented the school on various occasions as well. The institution has such high regard for him due to which he received his honorary diploma.
Also ReadArticle Continues below