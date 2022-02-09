BTS V's OST Sweet Night surpasses 200 million streams on Spotify

The song "Sweet Night' by BTS V has broken a new record on the streaming platform Spotify.

The Itaewon Class OST has become the first Korean OST to surpass 200 million streams on Spotify, thereby setting the record as the most-played Korean OST on the platform.

The song was written and produced by Kim Taehyung himself and has garnered many records since its release on March 13, 2020. It set the record as the first and only song to reach the No. 1 ranking on iTunes in 118 countries, including the U.S., UK, France, Canada, Italy, Brazil, Russia, Portugal, Belgium, Indonesia, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, and more.

Sweet Night also reached No. 1 on the J-charts, one of the most challenging music markets to break into.

Sweet Night by BTS V broke many records right after its release

While Sweet Night has reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes singles charts worldwide, his other songs have also achieved similar feats. His song Inner Child was No.1 in 95 countries, Stigma was No.1 in 46 countries, and Singularity was No.1 in 45 countries.

BTS V has also become the first artist to cross 5 million Spotify followers and monthly listeners at the same time before releasing an album or mixtape.

Sweet Night was written and composed by the singer for the K-Drama Itaewon Class. This was the second OST released by the singer, following 2016’s ‘It’s Definitely You’ featuring bandmate Jin for the drama Hwarang.

In 2021, Taehyung released his third OST "Christmas Tree," for the drama Our Beloved Summer. The OST debuted on the digital song charts with over 23,000 sales. The song also debuted at #79 on the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' has become the first Korean OST and solo single by a Korean male act to hit number one on Spotify's Top 200 South Korean Daily Chart.

'Christmas Tree' outperformed prior solo releases by being the first single to chart on Spotify Global for 20 days. It was also the chart's greatest gainer, climbing 41 ranks to number 155 as of January 26.

