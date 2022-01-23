Popular K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' to be produced into a special movie

SBS’ K-drama Our Beloved Summer will be produced as a special movie titled Our Beloved Summer: The Movie. The show has received huge traction since it aired on December 6, 2021.

Advertised as Studio N's first original series, Our Beloved Summer is directed by Kim Yoon-jin and written by Lee Na-eun, starring Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui. The series is also available for streaming on Netflix.

SBS K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer': Movie, release date, time and more

Thanks to the popularity it has garnered, the series will be produced as a film, titled Our Beloved Summer: The Movie. On January 25, the series will end with its 16th episode. With that being said, the much-awaited film will premiere on January 27 on SBS at 9.00 pm KST.

Our Beloved Summer received a positive response when it aired and netizens were excited to see Kim Da-mi and Choi Woo-shik starring as the golden pair on screen. Fans are eager for the upcoming movie version and have created a buzz on Twitter:

source: we will be getting an additional episode of #OurBelovedSummer on 27th January (Thursday) #OurBelovedSummer : THE MOVIEand the duration is 1 hour 30 minutes (?( is it the complete documentary filmed by jiwoong???! yes pls🤍🤍🤍🤍source: sbs.co.kr/m/schedule/ind… we will be getting an additional episode of #OurBelovedSummer on 27th January (Thursday) #OurBelovedSummer : THE MOVIEand the duration is 1 hour 30 minutes (?( is it the complete documentary filmed by jiwoong???! yes pls 😭🤍🤍🤍🤍source: sbs.co.kr/m/schedule/ind… https://t.co/bQzeVBDq2h

lifetime drama, a movie-like drama, top-notch actings, top-tier chemistry, well written script, well done directing, great cinematography, and soon our beloved summer the movie. me knowing that im living my best life as our beloved summer fanlifetime drama, a movie-like drama, top-notch actings, top-tier chemistry, well written script, well done directing, great cinematography, and soon our beloved summer the movie. me knowing that im living my best life as our beloved summer fanlifetime drama, a movie-like drama, top-notch actings, top-tier chemistry, well written script, well done directing, great cinematography, and soon our beloved summer the movie. 😊 https://t.co/j6mf3z0lZY

ً @gukyeonsoo what if the our beloved summer: the movie turns out to be their documentary both from 10 years ago up to the present … that’s a very nice way of marketing since they sticked to the main purpose of the drama, to make a documentary between them two ? what if the our beloved summer: the movie turns out to be their documentary both from 10 years ago up to the present … that’s a very nice way of marketing since they sticked to the main purpose of the drama, to make a documentary between them two ?

sbs.co.kr/m/schedule/ind… 22년 1월 27일 (목) 편성표그 해 우리는 : 더 무비 THE MOVIE 22년 1월 27일 (목) 편성표그 해 우리는 : 더 무비 THE MOVIE🔗 sbs.co.kr/m/schedule/ind… https://t.co/0XgD3FxNSh "Our Beloved Summer is ending next week"*SBS* OUR BELOVED SUMMER: THE MOVIE "Our Beloved Summer is ending next week"*SBS* OUR BELOVED SUMMER: THE MOVIE 😭 twitter.com/choi_0326/stat…

#OurBelovedSummer THEY WILL RELEASE OUR BELOVED SUMMER THE MOVIE CAN WE FINALLY SEE THE DOCUMENTARY THAT THEY FILMED THEY WILL RELEASE OUR BELOVED SUMMER THE MOVIE CAN WE FINALLY SEE THE DOCUMENTARY THAT THEY FILMED 😭😭#OurBelovedSummer

The movie plans to include a summary of the series, as well as interviews of the actors. The news comes after it received the title for the most bewitching drama. The lead actors, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, ranked number one and two respectively on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most trending actors.

Synopsis of the K-series: Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo. The two youthful characters are ex-lovers who broke up promising to never see each other.

Call it fate, but the documentary they filmed ten years ago during high school goes viral and they are forced to face the cameras again by their producer friend.

The K-drama depicts their complicated feelings and growth. The warmth radiating from each episode of the show has hurled it to the top of most rankings. Netizens adore the romantic chemistry between the two leading actors and have high expectations for the movie.

